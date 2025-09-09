Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in education, training, and research to support the development of the sports sector in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by:

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani , Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. H.E. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi School of Management.

The agreement focuses on designing and developing specialized educational and training programs in sports management, launching joint research projects to enhance and organize sports activities in Abu Dhabi, as well as exploring opportunities to integrate digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics in sports management and promotion.

In addition, the MoU includes granting scholarships for ADSC employees and their families in ADSM’s bachelor’s and master’s programs in line with the School’s policies, alongside organizing joint conferences and seminars that bring together experts and practitioners to exchange best practices and experiences.

On this occasion, H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani emphasized that the MoU reflects the Council’s commitment to developing national talent in sports management and fostering collaboration with leading academic institutions to ensure the sustainability of the sports sector in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Dr. Tayeb Kamali expressed his pride in this partnership with ADSC, highlighting that the agreement represents an important step towards integrating academic expertise with practical experience to prepare the next generation of leaders in sports management.

This partnership reaffirms the commitment of both parties to supporting sustainable social and economic development through investment in education, innovation, and sports, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision and future aspirations.