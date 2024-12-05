The list now includes over 145 industries and has expanded its catalogue to cover 74% of government procurement needs by integrating internationally recognised HS codes

By prioritising local content, the Golden Vendor List is poised to drive job creation, stimulate innovation, and accelerate Abu Dhabi’s transition to a diversified, non-oil economy

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement (ADDGE), today announced the launch of the Abu Dhabi Golden Vendor List. As a key element of the Abu Dhabi Local Content (ADLC) Programme, the Golden Vendor List builds on the success of Abu Dhabi’s Golden List while introducing key additions to further support local businesses and drive economic growth.

The updated list was launched during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in the presence of His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, His Excellency Fahed Salem Alkayyoomi, Undersecretary of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi, Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, and other officials and distinguished guests.

The Golden Vendor List significantly expands the scope and impact of Abu Dhabi’s Golden List scheme, positioning it as a critical tool for boosting local procurement and fostering sustainable industrial development. This development includes a comprehensive range of 145 industries, making it easier for government entities and private sector companies to source from a wider selection of high-quality local suppliers.

The list has expanded to cover 74% of the government’s product-based procurement needs, ensuring local suppliers are well-positioned to align their capacities with government requirements. Going forward, the list will be further developed to include services with high government demand.

Products and services included on the Golden Vendor List will now be integrated into the Abu Dhabi Government tendering process, enhancing the emphasis on local content within its commercial evaluation formula. Under the updated framework, a proportion of the score will be allocated to participation in the Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme, with Golden Vendor List’s contribution to this formula set to increase progressively. This strategic shift underscores the government’s commitment to fostering local content and driving the growth of Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector.

With the Golden Vendor List, companies have the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s economic objectives by raising their contributions to the local economy, enhancing the local manufacturing sector, increasing their purchases from local suppliers, and employing Emirati nationals.

In addition to expanding the vendor base, the Golden Vendor List introduces Harmonised System (HS) codes, an internationally recognised system of names and numbers to classify products. This standardisation enables a more streamlined procurement process, allowing local suppliers and buying entities to engage in efficient, data-driven transactions with greater confidence.

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The Abu Dhabi Golden Vendor List is a critical step forward in accelerating Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and promoting the sustainable development of its thriving industrial sector. By aligning government procurement processes with the capabilities of local manufacturers, we are fostering a more resilient and diversified economy, driving innovation, and supporting job creation and skills development. This initiative is designed to expand the presence of local industries within government procurement, enabling them to grow and thrive.”

The Golden Vendor List serves as a powerful mechanism for leveraging government spending to support local industries. By prioritising local content, the list drives job creation, fosters upskilling opportunities, and empowers the local workforce, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategic economic goals. It also provides investors with transparent access to government tenders, enabling them to strengthen local supply chains and contribute to long-term economic growth. Additionally, the list promotes technology adoption and increased investment in research and development (R&D), stimulating innovation across industries and supporting the foundation for a more resilient and diversified economy.

The updated list not only positions local businesses to better meet government demand, but also accelerates the growth of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil sectors, driving sustainable development and reinforcing the emirate’s long-term economic vision.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology, and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit www.added.gov.ae