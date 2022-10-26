The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department participates in the 9th Legal Book Fair - 2022, which will be held at the Judicial Training Institute seat in Sharjah, from 25 to 27 October. The Legal Book Fair attracts various participants from government institutions, entities, universities, and a pool of counsellors and judiciary members from the GCC countries. The ADJD participation in this fair comes within the framework of achieving its mission to promote the dissemination of legal culture and raise legal awareness among community members, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to strengthen the presence of ADJD in various events that support the efforts to maintain social security and stability. During its presentation, ADJD will display several legal publications and will introduce a global indexing system, multiple databases, and the integrated electronic system for managing the central library, which contribute to providing distinguished services to legal professionals.

Visitors to the Legal Book Fair will get familiar with the services provided by the Central Library to the judiciary members, researchers and legal professionals, through the electronic portal and the library’s website, which allows interested people to search the index for any book title and have it electronically reserved, thus facilitating the use of different publications in the legal field, and of the library databases that include federal and local laws as well as court judgments.

