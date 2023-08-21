409,000 electronic applications during the first half of 2023

The courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have made remarkable progress in global judicial indicators in litigation time, with an average of forty-one days to decide cases during the first half of this year 2023, compared to fifty-six days as an average in the first instance and appeal courts last year, which reflects the perseverance to enhance the quality of judicial services to ensure the administration of justice.

His Excellency Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, confirmed that achieving record rates in judicial indicators according to internationally approved standards embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, "may God protect him," to achieve leadership and excellence in all sectors, in light of the direct follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Judicial Department, to apply best practises in the judicial system in a way that supports the directions of the Abu Dhabi government and boosts its competitiveness.

H.E. pointed out that digital transformation, exploiting artificial intelligence and machine learning, and launching many development initiatives and projects contributed to achieving high rates in various judicial indicators and processes, in line with the priorities of the Judicial Department’s strategic plan 2021-2023, aimed at ensuring sustainability and continuity of business in the light of looking forward to the future in order to achieve the strategic goal of "accomplished justice."

In this context, the vital operations performance report of the Judicial Department in the first half of 2023 showed the completion of more than 409,000 judicial applications remotely, distributed among 374,678 applications before the courts, and 34,325 applications before the prosecution offices, in addition to holding 124,723 hearings by via videoconference in criminal and civil cases, 10,518 cases were registered before the Family Court and civil and administrative cases, 9,005 cases before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 3,944 cases in the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, with a completion rate of 98%, while the Public Prosecution issued in Abu Dhabi, 22,993 penal orders, while the number of cases handled by the Public Prosecution Office reached 64,212 cases.

With regard to legal services and alternative dispute resolutions, the semi-annual statistical report showed the completion of 41,499 transactions for the notary public, 27,546 attestation transactions, 2,990 transactions to complete marriage contracts, 5,086 files in mediation and conciliation, 6,670 files in family guidance, the holding of 7,857 amicable settlement sessions, and the implementation of 7211 visitation orders for custodial children.