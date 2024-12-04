Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a new tender under the Musataha project to enhance highway infrastructure and services in Ghayathi and Um Laylah in Al Dhafra.

The project includes the design, construction, maintenance and operation of two highway rest areas, strategically located to provide essential services to truck drivers and travellers. These rest areas will serve as critical enablers of connectivity and enhancing road safety along Abu Dhabi’s vital highway routes, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to fostering seamless mobility and liveability.

Additionally, the project features on ADIO’s new Investment Map unveiled during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. This interactive digital platform showcases the emirate’s dynamic investment landscape, highlighting strategic opportunities for UAE National investors in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on 4 December 2024 and closes on 20 January 2025. Businesses interested in submitting their proposals can access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines.

