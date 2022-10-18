Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to facilitate enhanced international collaboration and further propel the quality of medical education, research, and patient experience within the UAE.

Speaking about the alliance, Dr. Ghanem Al Hassani / Group Education Director, at SEHA, said: “We are delighted to have entered into an agreement with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that is certain to promote the mutual exchange of the latest knowledge and experiences to further enhance the level of healthcare within Abu Dhabi and beyond. We strongly believe that in healthcare, there can be no silos and international collaborations such as these are critical in propelling both the quality and access to healthcare across the world. This partnership stands to mutually benefit the growth and development of our medical staff and thereby help us in further optimizing the patient experience here at SEHA. We look forward to this collaboration and its positive outcomes for the community that we serve.”

Under the terms of the MoU, SEHA and CHOP will work together to provide developmental and educational activities for healthcare professionals to achieve better care and patient outcomes; support and facilitate residency, fellowship, and internship programs; enhance research studies and exchange of trials; co-host and organize medical and non-medical educational events and conferences; work to enhance patient experience and services; and explore further opportunities of collaboration in other areas that foster cooperation in educational, research, clinical programs, and quality improvements projects.

“The exchange of quality professional education, expert medical care, and innovative research are hallmarks of CHOP’s institutional mission and also key elements to this collaboration with SEHA,” said Ruth Frey, MSN, CPNP, Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. “CHOP is honored to enter into this international partnership, and we look forward to watching its long-term benefits come to fruition.”

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

About Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia- (CHOP):

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation’s first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu