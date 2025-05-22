Paris: Demonstrating the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's dedication to advancing international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge in the water sector, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), led a high-level Government delegation. The delegation, which features representatives from the emirate’s water and electricity sector companies, undertook an official visit to France, to attend the Global Water Summit.

The summit is recognized as a distinguished global platform aimed at promoting international collaboration to confront escalating water challenges.

This Summit unites world leaders, policymakers, and experts for the purpose of exchanging innovative solutions and securing sustainable water security. By underscoring the vital links between water, climate, and development, the Summit also endeavors to expedite the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6 and encourage effective partnerships across different countries and sectors.

The visit aimed to establish strategic partnerships with governmental authorities, industrial establishments, and major service providers in France. It also focused on accelerating the uptake of water reuse technologies and advancing digital solutions and innovation in the management of water resources.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, DoE Chairman, remarked: "Emirati-French ties represent a foremost example of bilateral cooperation in essential domains, particularly energy and water. Our visit to the French Republic is part of this fruitful collaboration, during which our aim is to share experiences and investigate fresh avenues for innovation, which will contribute to our mutual aims in the fields of energy, water, and sustainability."

His Excellency elaborated that the DoE is actively working towards attaining an optimal standard in the provision of services linked to the energy sector and is focused on advancing it to match global progress. "Al Jarwan" noted that the meetings concentrated on deliberating investment opportunities, joint undertakings, and avenues for boosting collaboration with the French side in a multitude of related fields, as well as showcasing the DoE's function and strategic approach to developing the energy sector in Abu Dhabi.

The visit’s agenda featured discussions on the challenges facing the water sector and exploring its future prospects. Furthermore, it also involved high-level meetings with policymakers, regulatory bodies, utility companies, R&D institutions, and developers of cutting-edge digital solutions in France, all intended to strengthen collaboration in the adoption of innovative and sustainable approaches to water and energy management.

Discussions covered several main topics, chief among them: the advancement of regulatory frameworks that support water reuse, the investigation of sustainable finance models like green bonds, the expansion of collaboration in the circular economy domain, and the reinforcement of the water sector's resilience against climate change.