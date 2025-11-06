MoU aims to promote Physical Intelligence and improve AI applications within the AD.WE platform

Landmark partnership pioneering Physical Intelligence, advancing digital governance, driving sustainable innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency across Abu Dhabi’s energy sector

Accelerate the use of AI and Physical Intelligence to drive digital transformation in Abu Dhabi’s energy sector by empowering teams through knowledge sharing

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Analog today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Physical Intelligence (PI) applications to support digital transformation and drive smart and sustainable growth across the energy and water sectors.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held during ADIPEC 2025 by H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and Alex Kipman, CEO and Founder, Analog.

The MoU reflects the shared vision of both parties to strengthen the use of PI and AI in driving the digital transformation of the energy sector. It recognises the growing role these technologies and intelligent systems play in enhancing efficiency, improving decision-making, and advancing the UAE’s sustainability goals and Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Under the MoU, both parties will work toward promoting and improving a range of advanced AI applications within the AD.WE platform, enhancing digital transformation, and empowering teams with powerful data and AI capabilities to drive greater operational efficiency and service quality across the energy sector.

This will be done through the introduction of PI frameworks linking digital and physical environments by leveraging living world models, robotics, and the Analog Neural Agent (ANA). PI advances beyond AI by enabling systems like robots and sensors to perceive, understand, and act in real time. It combines AI, robotics, and agentic intelligence to create adaptive, responsive systems that turn information into immediate actions.

H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Intelligent systems are rapidly transforming the energy sector. Our collaboration with Analog represents a pivotal step toward leveraging Artificial and Physical Intelligence to enhance our digital capabilities, and accelerate progress toward our sustainability goals in line with the UAE Energy Strategy.”

Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO, Analog, said: “The next transformation in energy will happen when intelligence becomes part of the world itself. Every turbine, every grid node, every drop of water will sense, predict, and act in harmony with the environment around it. Physical Intelligence is that awakening. It is how the world begins to think alongside us, turning data into understanding and infrastructure into living systems that learn and evolve in real time. Abu Dhabi is leading this transformation, building an energy ecosystem that learns as fast as the world changes. Together, we are creating a future without limits.”

The partnership will support the transition toward PI driven operations while enhancing digital governance and developing data strategies. Both entities will explore the establishment of an AI and Physical Intelligence laboratory to develop innovative solutions tailored to the energy and water sectors. In parallel, the collaboration will focus on building a shared knowledge base that fosters research partnerships and community engagement across the sector.

This MoU highlights Abu Dhabi’s strategic focus on pioneering the next generation of intelligent technologies that unify the digital and physical worlds, advancing a cutting-edge digital innovation ecosystem, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across the sector, and reinforces the DoE’s leadership in driving sustainability and shaping a smarter, more efficient energy future for the UAE.

