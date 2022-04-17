His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the development of judicial and legal services based on the state-of-the-art technical infrastructure and qualified human cadres, establishes a pioneering judicial system that supports the ambitions of the government of the emirate of Abu Dhabi to achieve leadership and excellence in various fields, while keeping pace with all developments to ensure a distinguished experience for court users marked by smart and innovative services.

He explained that the use of artificial intelligence backed smart and fast services in the Judicial Department has provided court users with various advanced options to complete their transactions in an easy and simplified manner, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to further strive for the continuous modernisation of judicial and legal services, so as to achieve the strategic goal of "a fair and accomplished justice".

The Undersecretary of the ADJD explained that the Judicial Department's 2021-2023 Strategic Plan aims, among its priorities, to ensure customer happiness by delivering smart and innovative judicial and legal services, and for this reason, the Department focuses, in its programmes, plans and projects, on delivering services at the level of the best international standards provided in the judicial and legal sector, taking advantage of the technical development and the use of the latest technological means.

The statistical reports, he noted, show the amount of efforts made and actions taken to carry out transactions remotely and hold hearings by videoconference. The total number of electronically filed applications and completed remotely before the courts during the first quarter of this year reached 150,507, in addition to 25,222 requests completed during the same period by the Public Prosecution and 24,643 handled by the Notary Public, Mr. Al Abri said.

The statistics also showed that during the same period of the first three months of this year, 16,687 hearings were held by videoconference, following the switch to 100% remote litigation in the courts of Abu Dhabi, while the "Inquire" platform for answering customers' questions received 10,227 queries.

