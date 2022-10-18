Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Brazil in UAE, hosted the ‘Brazilian Coffee Week’. The event highlighted the importance of coffee trading for growing the economy and fostered new business opportunities in the coffee industry between Abu Dhabi and Brazil.

The Brazilian Coffee Week was attended by H.E. Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Eliana Zugaib, Chargée d´Affaires, a.i., of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE, and Rafael Solimeo, Director and Head of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, among other key representatives from the private sector.

In his opening speech, H.E. Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Coffee is one of the highest-traded commodities across the world. In 2020, the global coffee market has reached 102 Billion USD. The market is projected to see continuous growth of around 4.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2026. At the current time, Brazil remains the ideal market for coffee trading, with reasonable prices.”

“In the UAE, we are a key supporter for trading this commodity which brings about key benefits for different parties. Apart from its contribution to driving economic growth, the people in the UAE and the region love coffee, which has been embodied in our culture and traditions for a long time. As such, we are keen to be part of this market, and support the export of coffee from Brazil to the UAE and other Arab countries,” H.E. added.

As part of the event Eliana Zugaib, Chargée d´Affaires, a.i., of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE, highlighted the history and importance of coffee for the Brazilian economy and trade. She said: “We are happy to organise the Brazilian Coffee Week, in partnership with the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of six Emirates participating in the project. We find this as an excellent opportunity to share with our Emirati friends our know-how and the quality of Brazilian coffee. Being the world’s largest producer and exporter of coffee, as well as the second-largest consumer market, we are sure that we can foster even more partnerships and business opportunities between the two countries. We look forward to celebrating the friendship between Brazilians and Emiratis while sipping some of the best Brazilian coffee.”

Rafael Solimeo, Director and Head of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, presented the most recent figures on coffee trading and the opportunities within the coffee sector. He said: “We believe the Brazilian Coffee Week will add further value to this growth, as it provides stakeholders with an ideal platform to showcase their products, as well as explore potential business opportunities within the region. By holding these roadshows, the Chamber also seeks to boost bilateral trade alliances and promote Brazilian exports to Arab nations, including coffee, while also acknowledging the growing demand for coffee imports across the region.”

The event was concluded with a networking session between the private sector in Abu Dhabi and Brazilian entities to promote business opportunities. Attendees also had the opportunity to experience Brazilian coffee tasting.

