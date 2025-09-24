Strategic initiatives boost Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global hub for trade and investment

September activities reinforce global partnerships and drive competitiveness across the emirate’s economy

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has achieved a significant milestone this September, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to advancing business growth and positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination for investment and commerce. Demonstrating its proactive international engagement, the Chamber’s leadership participated in high-level forums and strategic meetings in Germany, Japan, and China. These engagements highlighted the emirate’s robust economic landscape and its ambition to cultivate new partnerships across vital sectors, including industry, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence.

New Bridges in Germany

From September 15 to 18, the Chamber participated in a series of meetings in Germany aimed at strengthening partnerships between Emirati and German businesses, with a particular emphasis on family-owned enterprises and SMEs. These engagements provided a valuable platform to showcase Abu Dhabi’s advanced business environment and attractive investment opportunities to German investors across various sectors, including industry, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Discussions also centred on knowledge exchange in industrial innovation and prospects for future project collaboration. The Abu Dhabi Chamber highlighted its initiatives to empower entrepreneurs and startups, encouraging their entry into key sectors that drive economic diversification and innovation.

The visit concluded with the signing several agreements and memoranda of understanding at reinforcing collaboration in key areas: supporting family businesses, financing startups, advancing research and development in cutting-edge technologies, and fostering cooperation in renewable energy and the green economy. These accords transform the deepening economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Germany into concrete initiatives that deliver direct benefits to both business communities. ties into tangible projects with direct benefits for both business communities. The visit focused on three main pillars: engaging with German family businesses, strengthening technology and innovation links, and empowering SMEs. This approach provided invaluable insights into advanced German practices in governance and succession planning. With regard to SMEs, discussions centred on financing solutions, startup incubators, and strategies for international expansion, equipping local firms to enhance their footprint in both regional and global markets.

UAE-Japan Business Council

In the third week of September 2025, the Chamber joined the second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council meeting in Tokyo. Organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the UAE Embassy, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), the event drew over 40 organisations from both countries, spanning sectors involved in manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, trade, IT, and agriculture. This diverse and robust participation underscored the forum’s pivotal role in driving the growth of UAE-Japan economic and investment partnerships, further cementing the strategic ties between two nations

Sessions reviewed prospects of cooperation and investment opportunities under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Japan. The Chamber advocated for expanding collaboration into new areas, including the circular economy, construction, interior design, and entertainment, reflecting the UAE’s economic diversity and openness to innovation. The growing role of Emirati women in business was also highlighted, as the UAE Businesswomen Council presented success stories in technology, energy, and health, underscoring the sector’s support from national leadership. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly AED 65 billion (US$ 17.7 billion) in 2024 – a 2.2% rise over 2023 and a substantial 32% increase compared to 2021 – demonstrating sustained growth and the significance of the partnership. Beyond energy, cooperation now spans industry, technology, automotive, and machinery, making Japan one of the UAE’s top global trading partners.

Investopia Global: A Milestone

The Abu Chamber participated in Investopia Global, held in Hong Kong (SAR) and Beijing on 17 and 19 September 2025. These gatherings served as a key strategic platform, enhancing the global presence of the UAE business community and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a vital international economic partner.

The Chamber played a pivotal role in this engagement through its active involvement in the dialogue sessions, reflecting its commitment to expanding avenues of economic cooperation between the Abu Dhabi business community and its counterparts in China.

During the event, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to advance research collaboration and foster ongoing business dialogue. This strategic agreement establishes practical channels between the UAE and Chinese business communities, paving the way for high-quality investment opportunities that drive innovation and support sustainable development across key sectors.

Trade and investment ties between China and the UAE continue to deepen, with 16,500 Chinese business licences registered in the UAE by July 2025 – an 18% year-on-year increase – alongside 533 Chinese commercial agencies active in the country. This robust growth demonstrates strong Chinese confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business environment.

Dialogue and Roundtables

The event featured six sessions on topics such as tourism expansion through cultural innovation, clean energy investment, cross-border ties, and cooperation in future industries, including robotics, electric vehicles, and smart factories. Discussions also explored scientific innovation for economic benefit and accelerating trade using smart infrastructure, AI, and blockchain. A roundtable gathered public- and private-sector representatives from both countries to drive partnerships and launch new initiatives for sustainable growth.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Chamber, affirmed that the Chamber’s September activities in Germany, Japan, and China align with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to boost its global economic stature. These efforts support the Falcon economy by driving diversification and sustainability and illustrate the Chamber’s role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s 2025-2028 roadmap – broadening the reach of local businesses and reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global business and investment hub. “Our engagement sends a strong signal to both local and international business communities that Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening its status as a global hub, a laboratory for innovation, and a platform for family businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs,” H.E. Al Dhaheri noted.

The Chamber’s international outreach is set to unlock fresh investment opportunities for Emirati companies, granting them access to strategic markets across Europe and Asia. These initiatives also foster deeper cooperation in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, the green economy, and clean energy. This empowers the private sector to play a leading role in economic growth and builds a foundation for lasting global partnerships.

The Chamber’s dynamic efforts this month send a clear signal: Abu Dhabi is unwavering in its commitment to forging strategic international connections, attracting high-quality investment, and championing the success of family businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs.