Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) during this year’s Al Ain Book Festival.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, and Prof. Ghaleb Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAEU, in the presence of academics and Arabic language experts.

The MoU is part of the ALC’s effort to expand cooperation with scientific and academic institutions in the UAE and around the world. The agreement will also encourage research in the field of Arabic language studies, supported by the UAEU’s extensive expertise as a leading university in the region.

Organised by the ALC, Al Ain Book Festival 2022 is taking place from 14-20 November across five landmark sites across the city of Al Ain.

H.E. Dr. Bin Tamim said: “We at the ALC are committed to cooperating with leading academic and educational institutions, such as the UAE University, to advance the Arabic language and promote its use through serious academic research and studies. This Memorandum of Understanding will help support studies and research in various linguistic fields, safeguarding the role of the Arabic language as both a marker of national and cultural identity and a bridge between past and present.”

Prof. Al Breiki said: “This agreement will support and empower current Arabic language programmes, firmly positioning Arabic as a cultural and civilisational vessel among international languages, and advancing its status regionally and internationally by developing Arabic language skills among learners and speakers through joint programmes, conferences, seminars, special evenings and book fairs. With this agreement, we will also promote and revitalise Arabic language events, which we consider to be both a national and cultural heritage. This is all supported by the UAEU’s academic expertise and infrastructure in coordinating efforts, promoting constructive teamwork, overseeing the implementation of common national plans, programmes and strategic visions.”

The agreement will support the ALC’s efforts to develop, promote and preserve the Arabic language, and to facilitate its learning across different communities. The two parties will benefit from each other’s academic expertise and advanced resources and facilities, such as the e-library database, as well as promoting the ALC’s book fairs, organising student trips to these events, and participating in their programmes.

The ALC and UAEU will organise academic and creative writing workshops, cultural evenings and events, and joint scientific conferences, including an international tri-annual conference. The UAEU will use its internal newsletter to promote ALC events, in addition to supporting the Centre in the fields of scientific and educational research.

As per the MoU, the two institutions are now officially strategic partners and will work to highlight and implement their joint projects using various channels of communication, by forming a joint task force. Additionally, professors and researchers at United Arab Emirates University will publish in the ALC’s Journal of Arab Studies.

About Al Ain Book Festival

Founded in 2000 , Al Ain Book Festival – formerly known as Al Ain Book Fair – celebrates Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring work of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present. Rebranded in 2022, the Festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and delivers a diverse programme that aims to foster a culture of reading and inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage, culture, and creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performance, film, art, and music for everyone – especially young people.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.