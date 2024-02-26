Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority is participating as a strategic partner in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Fraud Conference Middle East 2024, which is being hosted by the UAE Accountability Authority on the 26th and 27th of February at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

An ADAA spokesperson said: “Our strategic participation in the conference reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to combat fraud and to uphold the principles of integrity and transparency across the business environment, thereby contributing to the country's status and progress on global competitiveness indicators in combating fraud and corruption and supporting the Emirate’s status as an attractive destination for investment and livelihood alike."

The spokesperson added that the conference is a leading platform that contributes to highlighting modern technologies used in combating fraud at regional and global levels, and thus contributes to building fruitful strategic partnerships with different participants in this area for the future.

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority's participation in the conference serves as a platform to share with participating parties the successes achieved by ADAA’s previously launched initiatives for laying strong foundations for integrity, transparency and accountability, including the “Wajib platform", a dedicated channel for receiving reports of financial and administrative indiscretions and corruption in subject entities, where all segments of society, including employees, customers and suppliers, can report safely, securely and in complete confidence.

For more information about Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, please contact:

Wael Sarieddine

Mail: wael.sarieddine@viola.ae