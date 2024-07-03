H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed that the issuance of Law No. (2) of 2024 regarding the Ajman Chamber reflects the importance and role of the Ajman Chamber in comprehensive economic development. The Law enhances its capabilities to launch qualitative initiatives and projects with added value that contribute to developing the private sector’s businesses and their sustainability. It also enables them to adapt to developments and changes in the economic sector locally, regionally, and globally, and to continuously improve services and maximize their direct role in achieving Ajman's vision. The Law also guarantees the Ajman Chamber’s direct contribution to enhancing Ajman’s investment attractiveness and developing plans and policies that align with the emirate's and the UAE's directions, as well as developing and qualifying national cadres in the field of business and economics.

Al Muwaiji praised the permanent directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, to develop and improve the economic environment and stimulate investment in various economic sectors, stressing that according to Law No. 2 of 2024, the Ajman Chamber’s powers are expanded to establish its pioneering role in developing the economy, attracting investments, supporting its efforts in reviewing and analyzing economic conditions, conducting specialized studies to support decision makers, and building partnerships with government and private agencies from inside and outside the country.

He explained that the issuance of Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2024 regarding the Ajman Arbitration Center enhances the legal means and capabilities to settle disputes, provide a safe and encouraging work environment for development and growth, and serve the financial and business community. This raises the awareness of arbitration and its importance and prepares national competencies of arbitration, in addition to the sustainable legal awareness role played by the Center within its annual plans.