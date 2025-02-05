UAE, Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Center, the World Governments Summit 2025 will host the 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, organized by the Arab Youth Center in collaboration with the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports. The meeting will take place on 10 February 2025.

Titled ‘Made in the Arab World: Arab Identity, Global Impact’, the 4th edition of the meeting is set to convene over 200 Arab youth ministers, community leaders and representatives from Arab development organizations. A select group of young leaders from various specialized fields from all Arab countries will also attend.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The Arab Meeting for Young Leaders has become a key platform for highlighting the vital role of youth in driving development and finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing Arab societies. It underscores the importance of empowering and supporting young people to become active participants in building a brighter future for their communities and nations.”

His Highness Sheikh Theyab welcomed the participation of youth, leaders of youth organizations, and a select group of young leaders who will gather in the UAE on February 10th. He commended their efforts to strengthen pan-Arab youth collaboration and advance the meeting's outcomes and recommendations focusing on capacity building, youth empowerment, talent discovery, and the support of creative individuals.

Hi Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Center said: “We are committed to making 2025 a year of amplified efforts to empower youth across the region. Building on the successes and insights from previous Arab Meetings for Young Leaders, we will explore key ideas and proposals for creating opportunities for youth within both the private and public sectors. These contributions will foster a vibrant social economy through collaborative local and regional initiatives dedicated to youth empowerment.”

His Excellency Al Neyadi added: "The fourth edition of this meeting will feature a ministerial discussion panel with institutional leaders and influential young figures from diverse fields. Experts will also address the promotion of national industries, Arab government initiatives empowering youth in the private sector, and the role of international organizations in providing job training within the Arab region. Furthermore, the meeting will unveil findings from reports and studies on the potential and competitiveness of Arab youth in the job market."

The Arab Meeting for Young Leaders serves as a platform for collaboration among entities invested in empowering Arab youth across diverse developmental pathways. It showcases best practices and innovative ideas, while also acting as a launchpad for regional initiatives designed to build capacity, develop skills, and create enabling environments.