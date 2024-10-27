JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA: His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), announced that the total pledges made at the Donors’ Conference to Support the Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad region exceeded USD 1.1 billion. This amount includes in-kind contributions from over ten donor countries, agencies, and organizations.

At the conclusion of the conference, Dr. Al Rabeeah expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the generous donors who contributed to these noble humanitarian efforts. He noted that these generous contributions embody a dedication to the values of giving and solidarity, playing a crucial role in enabling humanitarian organizations to provide necessary assistance and promote security and prosperity for those affected.

He reiterated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's resolve, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to continue and intensify efforts to reach as many people in need as possible, working in partnership with all stakeholders to achieve these noble humanitarian goals. He also extended his thanks to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, represented by its Secretary-General, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and all participating organizations and agencies.

