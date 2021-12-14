Middle East : GMG—a global well-being company retailing, distributing and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, food and health sectors—has announced that the company will have the official rights to manage, distribute, and retail the Nike brand in Egypt and Iraq starting in Q3 2022 through its sports vertical, GMG Sports.

The expansion of GMG’s Nike distribution contract in Egypt and Iraq marks a new chapter of growth for the 40-year long partnership between the two companies. GMG first signed an agreement with Nike in 1982 to bring its high-quality products to more Arab consumers. Starting in 2010, GMG has been distributing Nike products across the GCC region.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, commented: “Since our inception, GMG’s vision has been to grow with its partners. We are now proud to build on our four-decade partnership with Nike, taking our relationship to new heights while together serving more consumers in Egypt and Iraq. Today, GMG Sports is the regional leader in sports retail, and is well-known for offering consumers unique brand experiences. We look forward to extending these experiences to these new markets in 2022.”

GMG will become the official distributor partner for Nike in Egypt by June 2022, covering the full end to end customer journey from brand management to retail and distribution.

GMG entered the Iraqi market recently through its sports vertical, announcing plans to launch retail stores in prominent locations across the country. Iraq’s first Sun & Sand Sports store—a GMG brand—is now open in Baghdad’s popular Zayoona Mall. In the next four years, GMG Sports aims to launch seven more stores in prominent locations in Iraq.

GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets, promoting healthier and more active lifestyles through four business verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Health, and GMG Consumer Goods. These verticals come together under a purpose-centric vision for GMG to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better.

