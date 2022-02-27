Forescout, the leader in Enterprise of Things security, announced today the appointment of Ihab Moawad as regional vice president of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META). In this role, Moawad will expand Forescout’s regional presence and investment to better serve organizations and government agencies as they navigate the challenging cybersecurity threat landscape.

“The Middle East is comprised of innovative organizations across every industry that have a plethora of new managed and unmanaged devices connecting to the network, including IoT, OT and IoMT,” said Ihab, Moawad, regional vice president, Forescout. “While these devices improve productivity and efficiency, they also increase an organization’s attack surface, leaving them more vulnerable. Forescout offers a powerful platform that solves this problem today, and I look forward to expanding our world-class team across the region to make a bigger impact with our customers and partners this year and beyond.”

Moawad brings decades of senior experience and leadership managing multi-national firms across North America as well as the Middle East and Asia. With recent tenure at TrendMicro, Nortel and IBM, Moawad will expand the regional sales, engineering, channel and customer engagement teams in the META region to support customers on the path to complete network visibility and Zero Trust.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Ihab’s caliber and experience join our leadership team,” said Steve Tchejeyan, Chief Revenue Officer, Forescout. “We continue to track an increase in cybersecurity threats, ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure and advanced supply chain vulnerabilities. Forescout is uniquely positioned to provide complete visibility of everything connected to the network, which is foundational to securing an organization against bad actors.”

