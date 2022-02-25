Fluke, the global technology leader in the manufacture of compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, is poised to showcase its new tools for, and approaches to, energy loss detection and measurement as well as sustainability at the 47th edition of the Middle East Energy (MEE). Set to take place from March 7 to 9, 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the MEE is the region’s leading event dedicated to power generation and electrical and solar solutions.

During the three-day gathering of global stakeholders, Fluke will display its acoustic and thermal imaging, power quality, electrical and calibration tools, and other cutting-edge industrial offerings utilized for the detection and measurement of wasted energy. It will also highlight how it can help boost the UAE’s sustainable development through energy conservation and innovation efforts.

The company’s participation comes at a time of growing initiatives to build a net-zero economy worldwide, in which the sustainable use of energy sources, energy efficiency and conservation play a pivotal role. Fluke’s technologies contribute to these efforts by detecting and isolating energy loss and wastage that, when recovered, can be preserved for the future. Similarly, its power quality and calibration instruments can help prevent disruptions and outages in power grids.

Fayez Al Nobani, Channel Sales Director and Mechatronics Engineer (Middle East and Africa) at Fluke, said: “The show will serve as a platform for us to showcase the role of our technologies in supporting the sustainability journey of the energy and utility sectors. Sustainability is an important aspect of our operations and especially that of our customers. It drives and inspires us to continuously innovate our range of cutting-edge and easy-to-use solutions that revolutionize the way people can detect and measure energy loss. In response to the global call to shift towards a more sustainable and inclusive development, we at Fluke will evolve accordingly to address the emerging needs of our customers.”

Fluke’s solutions are vital to businesses involved in industrial electronic installation, maintenance and service, precision measurement, and quality control. The company caters to major industries, including energy, chemical processing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages (F&B), and manufacturing.

Aside from exhibiting its technologies, Fluke will also capitalize on the MEE’s popularity to engage, connect, and share success stories with leaders, experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders from the MENA region and the world.

