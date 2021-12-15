PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Every year, the highly anticipated Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings together world-leading drivers who keep racing fans on their feet. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, guests were in for a surprise as F1 racers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. dropped by for a pit stop.
The Ferrari drivers steered their way around the Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa. The visit became even more interesting when park guests were joined by the drivers to make history this festive season. Both Leclerc and Sainz Jr. tagged along guests in their attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Most Contributions to a Color by Numbers’.
About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.
In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.
Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.
