Muscat, Oman : The Al Mouj Muscat Marathon is set to return on 11-12 February 2022 at Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, Al Mouj Muscat, and since registrations opened at the end of September, over 6500 runners have already booked their place. The positive response is a clear indication that excitement levels are incredibly high for Oman’s most popular sporting event.

There are five different categories to choose from this year, ranging from full and half marathons of 42.5km and 21.1km respectively, to 5km and 10km runs and a kids’ run of 1km, 2km and 3km. Each course has been designed with different fitness and experience levels in mind, ensuring there are opportunities for runners of all ages to be a part of Oman’s biggest race.

The 2022 edition of Oman’s most popular sporting event is supported by brand ambassadors Ali Al Habsi, legendary Omani goalkeeper and renowned television host, Ibtihal Al Zadjali. Both of whom will be taking part in the race themselves and encouraging runners from across Oman and the GCC region to join them.

“People across the country have recognized the important role that leading a healthy and active lifestyle can have on their wellbeing. Registering for the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon can support body and mind by setting goals, committing to a routine, and rising to the challenge. The return of this iconic event offers an opportunity to join thousands of others from around the world and reconnect with a passionate community of athletes, friends, and colleagues through sport,” says Sayyid Aymen Al Busaidi, Vice Chairman of Sabco Group, organizers of the upcoming edition of the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon.

Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “We are proud to host Al Mouj Muscat Marathon for the sixth year running. One of our pillars is to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, which coincides with this exciting event. We greatly look forward to delivering even more great moments for participants, spectators, and visitors.”

Free public training sessions are being held over a 10-week period to help runners improve their fitness, learn warm-up and cool down techniques, and receive nutrition advice. The sessions will take place every Friday until the race.

Registration is currently open with attractive pricing options available. There are also opportunities for volunteers to help on-site during the two-day event. For more information and to register, please visit www.muscatmarathon.om

-Ends-

About Al Mouj Muscat

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 7000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

About Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

First organized by Muscat Road Runners in 2012 with 135 competitors, Muscat Marathon has quickly grown in stature. In 2017, the event became known as the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon with Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, Oman Sail and Muscat Road Runners joining forces.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon and 10km routes were all certiﬁed by world-running organization AIMS, aligning the event with International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) standards. The Charity Fun Run 5km saw thousands of runners raise money for good causes and the Kids’ Run sold out in record time!

The last edition hosted just under 11000 runners competing in six race categories across a two-day festival of running. 103 different nationalities were represented, furthering the marathon’s reputation as the most iconic event on the Sultanate of Oman’s sporting calendar. The event had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but returns in 2022 under the management of Sabco Sports with the aim of reigniting Oman’s passion for an active lifestyle and creating memorable experiences.

About Sabco Sports

Oman’s premier Boutique Sports Agency, Sabco Sports focuses on Sports Marketing, Sports Consultancy, Sports Events and Sponsorship, as well as managing the Corporation’s interest in Sports, Players, Clubs and Associations. Sabco Sports actively ideates and executes local and national tournaments, for schools, institutions, and the government.

About Oman Sail

Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country’s maritime eminence, promoting the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contributing to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and providing long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail’s programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman’s natural beauty, tourism potential, the people’s hospitality, and infrastructure readiness for business opportunities.

