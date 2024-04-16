Beirut, Lebanon – “Zod Security is proud to announce receiving the esteemed "Security & Safety System Advisory Company of the Year 2024 – Lebanon" award at the Security Awards 2024, hosted by AI Global Media. This prestigious award program recognizes and celebrates the most innovative and impactful companies within the security industry.

Zod Security distinguished itself from a field of highly qualified nominees. Their unwavering commitment to excellence in the security and safety domain has been instrumental in safeguarding businesses and communities throughout Lebanon. The company's expertise lies in delivering a comprehensive full spectrum of services designed to address clients' unique security requirements.

Unwavering Commitment to Comprehensive Security Solutions

Zod Security offers a holistic approach to security, providing clients with the following services:

Security System Design and Advising: Zod Security allocates its team of highly trained security professionals to conduct thorough assessments. These assessments inform the design and recommendation of customized security systems that integrate cutting-edge technologies such as access control, video surveillance, and intrusion detection.

Zod Security allocates its team of highly trained security professionals to conduct thorough assessments. These assessments inform the design and recommendation of customized security systems that integrate cutting-edge technologies such as access control, video surveillance, and intrusion detection. Seamless Installation and Integration: In addition, Zod Security offers the seamless installation of their recommended security systems, ensuring optimal functionality and efficient integration with existing security measures. This creates a cohesive and robust security environment for clients.

In addition, Zod Security offers the seamless installation of their recommended security systems, ensuring optimal functionality and efficient integration with existing security measures. This creates a cohesive and robust security environment for clients. Ongoing Support and Maintenance: Recognizing the critical importance of ongoing system maintenance, Zod Security offers clients comprehensive support packages. These packages ensure optimal functionality and system longevity, safeguarding clients' investments.

Celebrating Achievement and Continued Dedication

Upon receiving the award, Captain Sami, the Managing Director of Zod Security, expressed his gratitude: "This recognition serves as a significant motivator for Zod Security to continue pursuing excellence. We are eager to confront the challenges of the future and collaborate on enhancing security across Lebanon."

Zod Security's unwavering dedication to innovation and reliability in security solutions has earned them the trust of numerous clients. This prestigious award emphasizes their commitment to excellence and confirms their position as a leader within the Lebanese security industry.

Zod's accomplishment serves as an inspiration to all, highlighting the power of dedication, innovation, and a determined commitment to fostering a safer world. We look forward to Zod Security's continued contributions to shaping the security landscape in the years to come.

Zod Security is a leader in the field of security and safety equipment in the MENA region, with more than 350,000 satisfied clients. Established in 1977, Zod has grown to cover professional product advice, installation, training, maintenance and after-sales services.

Some of the products offered: Intrusion Protection (CCTV Surveillance Systems, Burglar Alarms, Perimeter Protection), Gates & Barriers (Gate Automation, Bollards, Turnstiles and Automatic Barriers), Fire Protection ( Fire Doors, Fire Extinguishers, Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Alarms), Lightning and Surge Protection, Intercom Systems, Access Control, Automatic Doors, Counter-Terrorism Equipment (Explosive Detection, Metal Detection, UVIS, Security Xray Scanners, Road Blockers), Vaults and Security Safes, Road Safety, Public Safety, Security Locks, Security Doors and more.