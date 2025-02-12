Zain KSA, the leading telecom and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NHC Innovation on the sidelines of LEAP 2025 in Riyadh.

This strategic partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in the real estate and municipal sectors, equipping them with cutting-edge solutions that drive smart city development and align with Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU reinforces the Housing Program goals, a key initiative under Saudi Vision 2030, which has launched major projects to meet housing demand, attract private sector investment, and create new job opportunities. It also supports Balady, a digital platform enhancing community engagement and streamlining municipal services through interactive digital channels.

NHC Innovation plays a pivotal role in the development and operation of real estate and municipal digital solutions, providing integrated services targeting both the retail and business sectors, with the aim of creating an exceptional customer experience and adding real value to our partners, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, preserving the rights of all parties, and promoting sustainability and innovation.

As a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s digital future, Zain KSA plays a vital role in empowering infrastructure projects, advancing national initiatives, and driving digital transformation. Through sustainable, integrated digital solutions, Zain KSA is committed to fostering a knowledge-driven, diversified economy and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term development goals.