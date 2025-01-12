UAE, Dubai – American content creator and YouTube star Zach King shared insights into his remarkable journey in the world of social media platforms.

In a session titled How to Stay Relevant for a Decade? he discussed how he started his career in content creation, the challenges he faced along the way, and the strategies he employed to attract millions of followers from across the globe.

The summit, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, is hosted in the UAE from 11 to 13 January across landmark venues in Dubai, including the Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future.

Under the theme "Content for Good," the event's third edition is attracting over 15,000 content creators, 420+ speakers, and 125 global executives and experts.

Zach King expressed his excitement over reaching an impressive 175.3 million followers across social media platforms, thanks to his engaging short video clips.

“From the very beginning, I knew the path wouldn’t be easy,” said King.

“Success requires effort, study, and constant tracking of the latest trends, so I made sure to dedicate my daily hours to learning new digital techniques.”

He said that his journey began at a young age, with his first significant step at age seven when his parents gifted him an old camera to capture childhood memories.

“I became passionate about photography and different filming techniques, which led me deeper into the captivating world of content,” he added.

At sixteen, he bought a modern camera and a computer to begin learning how to use visual effects software, particularly ‘Final Cut Pro.’

However, he faced challenges due to the lack of helpful online tutorials at that time.

He also highlighted that 2008 was a turning point in his life when he launched his website, offering tips and training on ‘Final Cut Pro.’

He also began using his YouTube channel for similar purposes, eventually building a loyal following.

King added that in 2013, he began collaborating with Vine, the short-video platform, which played a pivotal role in catapulting him to social media stardom and helped him gain tens of millions of followers from around the world.

New ideas

Zach King believes the key to his success in content creation lies in producing short, impactful videos using visual tricks, such as transforming drawings into reality.

“Despite the short length of the videos produced, they are packed with details that make them feel like complete short stories,” said King.

“The quality of my videos reflects the hard work, effort, and the days spent preparing them, with every clip always featuring creative touches and fresh, innovative ideas.”

King expressed his admiration for Dubai, describing it as a global hub that nurtures creativity and innovation, attracting talent and visionaries from around the world.