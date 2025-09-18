Dubai, UAE — Yango Ads, the AdTech division of Yango Group, unveiled key data from its latest report on travel and hospitality trends in emerging markets at its flagship event, Yango Ads Live: The Next Destination. According to the findings, 48% of surveyed travellers are influenced by targeted ad campaigns when choosing destinations, highlighting the growing impact of data-driven marketing in shaping travel decisions.



The forum also highlighted the role of AI-powered recommendations, hyper-localised content, and real-time search patterns in reshaping hospitality advertising and meeting the expectations of a new generation of travellers. These insights will be vital for hospitality brands seeking to turn intent into bookings with the winter season approaching. It’s the busiest time for inbound travellers in the UAE — and last year’s projections estimated 5.2 million visitors in just two weeks of December.

The keynote speakers, Yango Ads MEA Chief Business Development Officer Malika Kennedy and Business Development Director Jackie Ghazi, explored how high-intent travellers from emerging markets are discovering, planning, and booking trips today. According to Yango Ads data, 60% of tourists from emerging regions plan trips two to three months in advance, compared to travellers in Europe and the US who typically plan up to a year ahead. This difference highlights the importance of campaign timing around the UAE’s peak tourism periods, such as Eid, Dubai Shopping Festival, and major cultural festivals.



Malika Kennedy, Chief Business Development Officer at Yango Ads MEA, commented: “At Yango Ads, we demonstrate how our AI-powered insights and precision targeting help hospitality brands deliver the personalised, authentic experiences today’s travellers expect, turning inspiration into bookings and loyalty. In the UAE, where tourism contributed 12% to GDP last year, we are empowering our partners with smarter travel marketing in one of the world’s most dynamic tourism markets and a top destination for international tourist spending. We are supporting hospitality and tourism campaigns with measurable impact at their core.”

The panel discussion, "The Travel Shift: From Touchpoints to Trust", explored how brands can win and retain traveller trust in 2025. Topics ranged from key trust moments and the balance between automation and personalisation to the role of content creators in building authentic global connections. The session brought together leading industry voices: Aysel Kazimova, CIS & Eastern Europe Travel Expert; Laura Eckrodt, Airline Expert; and Karthik Priyadarshan, Global Digital Director at Rixos Hotels.

Anna Yastrebova, Head of Regions Russia, CIS, and Baltic States at Dubai Tourism, said: “Collaboration between tourism boards, airlines, hoteliers, and technology partners is essential to maintaining Dubai's position as a global tourism leader. Events such as the one hosted by Yango Ads play a key role in bringing these stakeholders together, helping shape strategies that embrace innovation and data-driven marketing. By doing so, we can create experiences that resonate with travellers worldwide while ensuring the region remains at the forefront of tourism growth.”

Looking ahead, forecasts indicate sustained demand growth in the UAE, with premium experiences, sustainability, and tech-driven personalisation shaping the traveller journey. Yango Ads reaffirmed its commitment to supporting hospitality partners with AI-powered targeting, agile campaigns, and expansion across GCC and key source markets, ensuring brands stay responsive to fast-changing consumer behaviour.

