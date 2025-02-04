Sharjah: The 9th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival, taking place from February 20 to 26, 2025, at the state-of-the-art venue in Aljada, Sharjah, is set to deliver an unparalleled creative experience. A global celebration of visual storytelling, Xposure 2025 will bring together renowned industry experts from around the world, offering an extensive series of workshops catering to all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

This year’s festival presents an unmatched opportunity for aspiring and established creatives alike, with workshops spanning traditional photography techniques to cutting-edge, AI-enhanced imagery. From foundational skills for beginners to advanced masterclasses led by world-renowned photographers and creative professionals, Xposure ensures that every participant finds the right learning experience. As part of this commitment to creative excellence, Adobe, a key festival partner, will also present exclusive sessions showcasing the latest innovations in digital creativity. The full list of workshops is available at https://workshops.xposure.net/all-workshops/.

Immersive workshops with leading global experts

Among the highlights are the "Shutter Speed Mastery: Capturing Motion and Moments" workshops by renowned photography instructor Roland Pokrywka. This session delves into the art of manipulating shutter speed to freeze high-speed action, create stunning motion blur, and capture breathtaking night photography. Attendees will gain practical skills to enhance their photography across various settings, from dynamic sports scenes to astrophotography.

For those looking to build their presence in the competitive art world, award-winning photographer and interdisciplinary expert Wiktoria Michalkiewicz will lead the workshop "Receiving Exposure in the Art World" to equip participants with essential entrepreneurial skills, focusing on portfolio development, strategic positioning, and audience expansion. This workshop provides participants the tools to stand out in the ever-evolving artistic landscape by bridging the gap between creativity and business.

Storytelling remains at the heart of visual arts, and award-winning photographer Lys Arango will guide participants through developing impactful long-term projects in her workshop, "From Concept to Completion: Producing a Long-Term Project." Attendees will learn how to plan, fund, and execute meaningful visual narratives while overcoming challenges and building trust with their subjects.

Adobe at Xposure 2025: Pushing the boundaries of digital creativity

As an official partner of Xposure 2025, Adobe will offer exclusive workshops showcasing cutting-edge creative tools and techniques, introducing participants to the latest innovations in digital design, image manipulation, and generative AI, providing hands-on experience with Adobe’s most powerful software.

Adobe’s agenda includes "Creative Possibilities with Generative AI in Photoshop," exploring how tools such as Adobe Firefly and Generative Fill can revolutionise creative workflows. The hands-on session will give participants a deep understanding of Photoshop’s latest AI capabilities, practical techniques for turning concepts into compelling visuals, and strategies for creating standout images in today’s competitive creative landscape.

The ‘Power of Masking in Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw’ workshop will explore AI-powered selection tools and manual techniques for precise local adjustments, while ‘Working with Colour in Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw’ will guide participants through essential tools like Color Mixer and Color Grading to refine and enhance tones. Meanwhile, the session, ‘Editing Photos for HDR Displays’, will reveal techniques for optimising images with rich detail and vibrant contrast for modern screens.

Insights for every creative, from enthusiasts to professionals

The weeklong festival serves as a global platform for skill-building, artistic innovation, and knowledge exchange, ensuring attendees stay ahead of emerging creative trends. Whether refining technical expertise or exploring new creative frontiers, participants will learn from leading experts who are shaping the future of visual storytelling.