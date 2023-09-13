Dubai: DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, continues the preparations for the 3rd edition of the World of Coffee exhibition, which will be held from January 21 to 23, 2024. With expectations that the coffee market in the UAE will grow at an annual rate of 8.4 per cent between 2023 and 2029, and by about 7.5 per cent annually in the Middle East and Africa between 2022 and 2027, the exhibition is witnessing a wide regional and global interest from industry leaders, experts and specialists.

As per a report by Statista, coffee markets in Dubai and the region are experiencing substantial growth, with individual coffee consumption in the UAE expected to reach 1.36 kg in 2023 and the coffee market in Dubai expected to generate sales of over AED 1 billion this year. These figures reflect the industry's attractiveness and growing demand for coffee products, as Dubai provides an ideal environment for the growth of the coffee market, owing to the presence of global coffee shop brands and the emirate's role as a regional coffee trade hub, with export revenues exceeding AED 3.5 billion over the last decade.

The World of Coffee Dubai 2024 represents a turning point for the sector in the UAE, which has surpassed the tangible effects of this growth in the coffee market and has reached neighbouring Arab markets, attracting more specialised international brands, in light of the attention given to coffee culture and the variety of offerings provided by Dubai, which is famous for providing innovative experiences in this industry.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President at DXB LIVE, emphasised that Dubai’s economic status and distinctive infrastructure have positioned the emirate as a leading destination for organising and hosting prominent events at regional and worldwide levels. Al Hammadi said: "Through the World of Coffee Dubai exhibition, we hope to contribute to Dubai's efforts in achieving its strategic goals by developing and diversifying various economic sectors. Additionally, we aim to facilitate building and strengthening relations between participants and companies within the coffee market of UAE and the region."

“The participation of major brands, companies, and specialists underlines the exhibition's importance and the international community's trust in it, and the major role of Dubai in enhancing the regional and international trade movement.” Al Hammadi added.

Technology

Mr. Omran Al Hammadi, CEO of Que Trading Group, said: “We are excited to participate for the third time in the World of Coffee Dubai 2024. The exhibition provides us with the remarkable opportunity to explore new avenues, strengthen their presence, and contribute to the growth of this booming industry. During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to discover our most recent products, which include modern and high-quality coffee makers and a wide range of advanced tools and accessories.”

“At our booth, we will conduct in-depth evaluations of the Coffee Tech Engineering Roaster Machines. Additionally, our expert team will showcase the industry's leading commercial coffee machines, such as the Rocket Sotto Banco, Rocket R9V, and Rocket Appartamento TCA, which integrate cutting-edge technology of the highest quality. By participating in this exhibition, we further reaffirm our dedication to offering coffee aficionados the greatest products. We also look forward to developing fruitful connections and solid collaborations through this significant regional event.” Omran added.

Status

Dubai has a unique status because it is home to several international coffee shops and companies. The World of Coffee Dubai gives companies and cafés the opportunity to provide new and unique experiences for coffee lovers who want to stay up with Dubai’s fast-paced lifestyle. According to Statista predictions for 2022, 82 per cent of worldwide coffee revenues are created by consumption in cafes and restaurants, while 18 per cent of revenues are generated by domestic consumption, which is anticipated to fall by two degrees by 2025.

The current lifestyle trend has been propelling the coffee industry forward, with increased consumption and the development of places that provide it. This tremendous success has compelled major Emirati coffee businesses to expand locally, regionally, and globally to express the Emirati hospitality culture to the globe and strengthen its position as a leading global coffee hub.

Opportunities

Vinícius Estrela, Executive-Director at Brazilian Speciality Coffee ‘BSCA’, said: “We are thrilled to participate in the World of Coffee for the third consecutive year. Our commitment to participating in this event stems from our conviction that the exhibition is particularly significant as it sheds light on the most prominent trends within the coffee industry. Given that the MENA region is one of the biggest markets for Brazilian products in general and coffee in particular, the exhibition serves as a prominent venue for examining innovative prospects to enhance cooperation between the sector's major players as well as the opportunities provided by local coffee markets.”

“At BSCA, we are excited about this participation, in line with our commitment to fostering collaborations between Brazilian and international coffee markets. We seek to share our knowledge of utilising technology to enhance coffee production, promote sustainable and environment friendly industrial and commercial methodologies in the coffee sector, and highlight Brazil's remarkable legacy in coffee production.” Estrela added.

Diversity

The exhibition represents the UAE's significant demographic and cultural diversity, which are essential aspects of the country's coffee market that has witnessed a high demand for varieties of coffee. Meeting all these demands necessitate the availability of a diverse range of coffee varieties and preparation styles, allowing global companies to participate in broader opportunities to strengthen their presence locally and regionally.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com