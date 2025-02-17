Session co-hosted with Dubai Chambers and chaired by H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori brings together 50 leading global family businesses

H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori:

“Family businesses contribute 70% of global GDP and employ over 60% of the world’s workforce.”

“family businesses often achieve 5–10% higher revenue growth compared to non-family enterprises.”

“In Dubai, family businesses account for 40% of total exports, underlining their crucial role in sectors including trade, logistics, finance, and real estate.”

“Dubai is home to 59% of the UAE’s family businesses”

“The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has launched a range of training programmes to empower the next generation of family business leaders, as well as publishing 10 toolkits aimed at helping family businesses implement best practices in governance and sustainability.”

“Investing in the next generation of family business leaders is an investment in the future of the economy.”

The roundtable featured two panel discussions titled ‘The New Wealth Capitals: How Global Shifts Are Reshaping Family Business Expansion’ and ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Family Business Expansion.’

UAE: The World Government Summit 2025 has hosted a roundtable session exploring ways to strengthen the legacy of family businesses. The discussion examined the best practices in governance, as well as the development of the next generation of family business leaders. The session, co-hosted by Dubai Chambers, featured the participation of senior government officials, in addition to over 50 senior executives from leading global family businesses.

The roundtable was chaired by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and provided insights into the local and global family business landscapes, as well as the key priorities and emerging trends shaping the future of family-owned enterprises.

During his opening remarks, H.E. Al Mansoori highlighted the critical role of family businesses as the backbone of global economies, noting that these companies contribute 70% of global GDP and employ over 60% of the world’s workforce. He stated that the resilience and long-term vision of family businesses has enabled them to thrive across generations, with 76% of family-owned companies having been in operation for more than 50 years. This longevity positions family businesses as key drivers of sectoral growth and job creation, he added.

His Excellency noted that recent studies indicate family businesses often achieve 5–10% higher revenue growth compared to non-family businesses due to their strategic focus and long-term planning. Citing the latest local data, H.E. Al Mansoori revealed that family businesses in Dubai contribute 40% of the emirate’s total exports. In addition, Dubai is home to 59% of the UAE’s family businesses, while Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) hosts over 120 family offices that collectively manage assets exceeding US$ 1 trillion.

His Excellency highlighted the role of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which was launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in 2023 to ensure the growth and sustainability of family enterprises in the emirate.

Since its establishment, the centre has published 10 toolkits aimed at helping family businesses implement best practices in governance and sustainability. It has also launched tailored training programmes to empower the current and future leaders of family businesses and support their growth. These include the Dubai Family Business Management Programme, which is designed to develop the capabilities of second-generation family business leaders. Delivered in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development and leading universities, the programme has successfully trained 60 participants over two cohorts. Last year, the centre also launched an online library featuring 2,000 educational resources on key topics relating to family business management.

H.E. Al Mansoori stated that the sustainability of family businesses relies on their agility in adapting to evolving business models and shifting market conditions, emphasising the key roles of governance, innovation, and structured succession planning in ensuring operational resilience. His Excellency also highlighted the importance of embracing digital transformation and adopting advanced technologies to meet the changing expectations of consumers. Companies that can successfully balance traditional business values with innovation will be best positioned for long-term growth and expansion, he added.

His Excellency described investing in the next generation of family business leaders as an investment in the economy’s future, noting that a combination of specialised education, hands-on experience, and continuous mentorship is required to equip them with the skills necessary to lead businesses effectively, drive growth, and successfully expand in local and international markets.

Panel Discussions

The roundtable featured two panel discussions. The first session, titled ‘The New Wealth Capitals: How Global Shifts Are Reshaping Family Business Expansion,’ explored how global transformation is influencing the expansion of family businesses. The discussion highlighted the importance of diversifying business hubs to mitigate risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities, as well as the growing role of digital assets. Panellists also examined which global cities are set to emerge as major growth hubs for family business during the coming decade. With the Middle East gaining prominence as an international business centre, the session shed light on Dubai’s strategic role and DIFC’s significance as a key gateway for family businesses, as well as investment opportunities in sovereign wealth funds and venture capital.

The second session focused on ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Family Business Expansion,’ taking a deep dive into data-driven decision-making and its impact on scaling operations. The panel discussed how AI can be leveraged to enhance market research, compliance, supply chain management, and automation. Participants also compared the benefits of investing in AI startups with developing in-house capabilities, as well as AI’s role in succession planning and business sustainability.