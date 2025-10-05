As outlined by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a global defense hub, and a key supporter of this transformation is World Defense Show (WDS). A globally recognized premier defense exhibition, WDS goes beyond the realms of a traditional show, offering a dynamic platform where business deals are made, partnerships and collaborations are forged, and, equally as important, critical knowledge is exchanged. Building on the success of previous editions in 2022 and 2024, WDS 2026, held under the theme “The Future of Defense Integration,” promises to be bigger and better in both scale and impact. A key differentiator of WDS is its Content Theater program, a series of carefully curated discussions and presentations designed to shape the future of defense, aligning with the show’s core mission.

The Epicenter of Defense Dialogue

WDS Content Theaters provide a platform where global defense leaders, industry practitioners, technology innovators, visionary policymakers, and academics converge to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the industry. Happening consistently throughout the show, these conversations foster engaging dialogue on industry shifts, pain points, and innovative angles. Undoubtedly, the Content Theaters are a valuable and integral part of the WDS experience, offering a dedicated space for ongoing discussions which tie into key features of WDS 2026 and contribute to the future of defense within Saudi Arabia and globally.

WDS Joins Forces with KPMG

To further elevate the quality and impact of the Content Theater program, WDS 2026 is collaborating with KPMG as its Knowledge Partner. This collaboration underscores WDS’s commitment to provide a platform for thought leadership and strategic insights. Together, WDS and KPMG are dedicated to shaping the conversation around the future of defense integration, and ensuring that the Content Theater conversations remain at the forefront of industry discussions well after the show.

How to Be Part of the Conversation

A wide range of content sessions will take place throughout the show from February 9-12, open to all registered attendees free of charge. The full agenda for the Content Theaters will be available on the WDS website and app closer to the event, enabling participants to plan their visit and engage with sessions most relevant to their interests.

This open-access approach ensures the Content Theaters offer an inclusive, engaging, and enriching experience for all attendees. Beyond the event itself, the value of these sessions will continue, with selected presentations developed into post-show feature articles shared across leading defense industry media—further reinforcing WDS’s position as a global thought leader.

In addition, WDS will issue a formal call for papers, inviting thought leaders and subject-matter experts to contribute as speakers. Further details will be announced soon.

Unveiling WDS 2026 Content Theater Themes

WDS 2026 will feature multiple content streams, each focusing on a critical aspect of the defense landscape. The Future Defense Lab Theater will showcase cutting-edge technologies and next-generation solutions shaping tomorrow's battlefield. Its daily themes include: exploring how evolving operational needs are driving the development of new defense technologies through "Translating Operational Requirements into Technological Advantage"; diving into disruptive technologies like AI, robotics, and quantum computing, and their potential to revolutionize defense capabilities through "Accelerating Breakthrough Technologies in Defense"; and addressing the practical challenges of integrating new technologies into existing defense systems, ensuring interoperability and scalability through "Integrating and Operationalizing Emerging Technologies at Speed."

The Saudi Supply Chain Theater explores the strategic and industrial dynamics of defense industry cooperation within the Kingdom, featuring insights from leading Saudi defense stakeholders and lessons learned from international partners on building robust defense industry ecosystems. Its daily themes include: Exploring the critical foundations of defense industrialization, exploring how strategic assessment and planning shape long-term capability development through "Laying the Foundations for a Sovereign Defense Supply Chain"; examining the operational phase of getting defense industry off the ground, through partnerships, joint ventures, and effective technology transfer through "International Collaboration and Innovation in Defense Manufacturing"; and focusing on advancing domestic manufacturing capabilities and scaling the national defense industry through "Powering National Defense Production and Exports."

The Auditorium will host keynote sessions from senior Saudi government stakeholders, major show announcements and our exclusive Meet the KSA Government Program. This unique initiative provides both international and local industry participants with direct access to senior representatives from Saudi Arabia’s leading defense and security institutions. As the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 goals, emphasizing self-reliance and defense industrial localization, this day will focus on outlining strategic priorities, clarifying policy direction and highlighting investment opportunities across the sector.

Finally, the Future Talent Program will run across the final two days of the show, it will highlight the importance of talent, education and workforce development in defense, addressing the critical need for skilled professionals to drive innovation and growth in the sector. The daily themes for this theater will focus on Powering Innovation, Learning, and Young Talent, Governance for Defense Human Capital and Industrial Development, and Strategic Talent for Meeting Employer and Industry Requirements.

Supporting Saudi Vision 2030

Recognizing that a robust defense industry is foundational to the success of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has placed a strategic emphasis on localizing 50% of military expenditures. This strategic move not only boosts the Kingdom’s defense capabilities but aims to fuel a manufacturing renaissance, creating high-tech jobs that define a diversified and knowledge-based economy — all clear goals laid out in Vision 2030.

The Content Theater conversations create more open dialogue around Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to be a global defense hub equipped with the latest advancements, leading to better engagement and greater impact. In essence, the WDS Content Theaters are a microcosm of Vision 2030 in action, fostering innovation, collaboration, and talent development to propel Saudi Arabia to the forefront of the global defense landscape.

WDS 2026: A Hub for Collaboration and Innovation

World Defense Show 2026 is more than just an exhibition — it’s a hub for collaboration, discussion, and innovation, offering expert insight into every aspect of the industry. Whether you're a defense leader, a technology innovator, a policy expert, industry practitioner, trade show visitor, academic, or member of the media, the Content Theaters present a unique platform to exchange knowledge, connect with peers, and engage in discussions leading to a more advanced industry.

Visit our website to stay up to date on the Content Theater program and speaker announcements: https://www.worlddefenseshow.com/en

About World Defense Show (WDS)

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), WDS serves as the global stage for innovation and technological advancement across air, land, sea, space, and security domains. Reflecting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to becoming a premier global destination for major events, WDS drives the Kingdom’s aspirations to be the future hub of the defense industry. Aligned with Vision 2030, WDS supports the Kingdom’s objective to localize 50% of military expenditures, reinforcing its commitment to a self-sufficient national defense industry. Positioned strategically and backed by economic strength, Saudi Arabia is set to achieve its goals.

Following its inaugural edition in 2022 and a successful second edition in 2024, the third edition, taking place from 8-12 February 2026 in Riyadh, will feature networking programs, live demonstrations of advanced defense solutions, and knowledge-sharing segments that will generate opportunities for local and global military industries. World Defense Show will be held in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s key leadership, international delegations and prominent industry decision makers from around the world. To learn more about the show, visit www.worlddefenseshow.com.

About General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), founder of the World Defense Show, serves as the key organization responsible for regulating, developing, and licensing Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector. Working alongside public and private partners, GAMI is committed to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of localizing over 50% of the Kingdom’s defense spending, strengthening national manufacturing capabilities, and positioning the sector as a vital pillar of the national economy, with a direct positive impact on the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030. Through WDS, GAMI showcases the Kingdom’s dedication to technological advancement and self-sufficiency in defense.