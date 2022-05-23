Dubai: The 35th World AI Show, the longest-running event on artificial intelligence, is set to kick off for another year of brainstorming and discussion of trends and the future, this week.

Held under the patronage of the Private Office of HH Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of Dubai, and presented by nybl, World AI Show is set to take place on 25 – 26 May 2022 at the base of the Museum of the Future in the Ballroom at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The cradle for tech startups to everything innovation will serve as an apt venue for the show with prominent speakers lined up.

Some of the world’s top-most experts in AI, robotics, and machine learning talk about successful use-cases, implementation, roadblocks and more. From the UAE, leading the panels will be Saeed Alhebsi, Advisor in AI, Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation; Amina Abdulrahim, IT head at the Engineering Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Latifa Alshehhi, Head of Data Management, Road and Transport Authority; and Khalifa Al Jaziri, Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector Projects Advisor, Ministry Of Economy.

The event will also mark the debut of 'The World AI Awards' which will recognise and encourage business excellence, social innovation, and environmental concerns that ultimately help create digitally transformed societies and citizens.

Ms Abdulrahim is also part of the five-member jury that will pick the award recipients among innovators, entrepreneurs and solution provider for their constant endeavours in the field of AI and related technologies as flag-bearers in the MENA region.

nybl coming on board as the main sponsor is also the perfect success story and the epitome of the World AI Show. Noor Alnahhas co-founded the knowledge-driven machine learning platform with five others after graduating from the Dubai Future Accelerators programme in the same Jumeirah Emirates Towers that is hosting the event.

"To leave Emirates Towers as a start-up in Cohort 4 with Dubai Future Accelerators and return as a leading sponsor and ‘Official AI Partner’ at the World AI Show in less than 2 years is proof that nybl is doing a lot of things right!" says Alnahhas. "nybl is everywhere at the World AI Show; we've planted a workshop space, booth and attendees can also catch us at a panel discussion, where we will be delving into the future of investing in AI."

Alnahhas, a serial entrepreneur, serves as a member of the AI Ethics Advisory Board for the Government of Dubai and as a Strategy and Growth Advisor to several global start-ups in the artificial intelligence, shared economy and tech industries. The alumni of the University of Houston have received numerous leadership training from INSEAD and Wharton.

Reflecting on the excitement leading up to the event, Mithun Shetty, CEO of organisers Trescon Global, said: “We are extremely honoured to feature nybl as the official Artificial Intelligence Partner for the event. Their innovative solutions have replaced training data with turnkey intelligence based on subject-matter expertise and proven data behaviour models.”

World AI Show Agenda

Transforming personalised healthcare with AI

The city of future: enhancing quality of life through technology

Enterprise AI Adoption: Obtaining faster predictions and business growth using AI

Building an enterprise AI Culture

AI impact on financial services – Now & Beyond

Securing Digital transformation – placing cyber security at the core of the business strategy

Enterprise AI – Enabling the next wave of Digital Transformation

-Ends-

About World AI Show:

World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place at strategic locations across the world.

The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts.

Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.

About Trescon:

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

For further details and media access in the UAE, please contact:

Kumar Shyam

PR & Corporate Communications, MEMc

kumar@memc.co