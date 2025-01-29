UAE leads the Arab world in gender equality, with women comprising 64% of its healthcare workforce

Female leadership in digital health, AI, and policymaking spotlighted at the EmpowHER forum at Arab Health, which continues tomorrow, Thursday 30 January

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Women’s leadership in healthcare has the potential to transform global health outcomes by driving diverse decision-making, improving patient care, and fostering innovation. Arab Health 2025 spotlighted the transformative role of women in global healthcare leadership during the inaugural EmpowHER: Women in Healthcare forum.

The UAE leads the Arab world in advancing gender equality, with The World Bank scoring the nation 82.5 out of 100 for women’s rights in 2023, compared to a regional average of 53.2. This achievement reflects the success of initiatives like the UAE Gender Balance Index, maternity leave policies, and flexible working hours that support women in pursuing leadership roles while balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

Speaking at the forum, Dr Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Director of Investment & Partnership, Dubai Health Authority, underscored the unique value women bring to healthcare leadership while advocating for a stronger female presence in decision-making roles.

“Women bring great insights into gender-specific health challenges and improving healthcare for all. Diverse leadership drives better decision-making and outcomes, with studies showing 21% higher profitability. Women represent 64% of the UAE healthcare workforce, highlighting the country’s significant progress in fostering gender equality in this field.”

Dr Al Bastaki acknowledged the persistent barriers women face globally, such as gender bias, work-life balance struggles, and pay disparities. She emphasised the UAE’s proactive approach to addressing these challenges by prioritising mentorship, sponsorship, and education programs tailored to empower women.

“Leadership roles in digital health, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine present exciting opportunities for women. Programs like Women in Global Health and the UAE’s initiatives to increase female representation in policymaking are critical for fostering growth and innovation,” she added.

The EmpowHER forum, introduced at Arab Health 2025, explored actionable strategies for empowering women in the healthcare industry. Other sessions during the one-day showcase included Female entrepreneurship – from passion to profit & impact, moderated by the founder & CEO of Florida-based Venture Hive, Susan Amat.

Key discussion topics included navigating gender bias in the investment landscape, detecting transferable skills from clinical practice to business leadership, and strategies for scaling a healthcare business and achieving profitability.

Elsewhere at the Forum, discussions focused on women’s role in AI-driven healthcare transformations, and the importance of women’s leadership in achieving sustainable healthcare goals.

As Arab Health celebrated its 50th anniversary, the forum served as a dynamic platform to showcase inspiring female success stories, advocate for equality, and highlight the role of women in shaping the future of global health.

The Arab Health 2025 Congress, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention from 27 to 30 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Conrad Dubai, brought together 3,800+ exhibitors, 400 speakers, and over 60,000 healthcare professionals from more than 70 countries.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

