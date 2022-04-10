Abu Dhabi, UAE: One week left for art enthusiasts and explorers of Abu Dhabi’s art scene to visit Portrait of a Nation II: Beyond Narratives in Manarat Al Saadiyat. Organised by Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) in conjunction with the 19th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival (ADF), held under the theme Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy, Portrait of a Nation II: Beyond Narratives highlights the innovation and collaboration that shaped the UAE’s visual art landscape over the past 50 years, focusing on the people, histories and stories of a rich and multifaceted homegrown creative scene.

Since its inauguration by HE Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State on 20th January 2022, the exhibition saw a remarkable turnout with visitors from different walks of life coming to see the inspiring exhibition and to attend the events that were organised within it. Dignitaries, art critiques, media influencers and other guests explored the half a century journey of art practice in the UAE through an exhaustive presentation of multimedia artworks, oral testimonies, archival material and ephemera.

Curated by Maya El Khalil with Co-curator Roxane Zand, POAN II features more than 100 key artworks, including 15 special commissions, covering the work of over 62 pivotal artists, ranging from founders of the Emirati art scene to today’s emerging generation.

The exhibition leads visitors on a tour through the nation’s art scene, sparking new conversations inspired by five essential themes: Reclaiming/Reimaging Home looks at the early days in the places artists called home and explores their wider sense of belonging. In Shifting Landscapes, home yields ground to its opposite, and artists must negotiate both stability and transformation, authenticity and modernism. Configurations of Togetherness examines the spaces that draw people together and the relationships that transcend cultural difference to embrace diversity. Reclaiming/Reimaging Language looks to the mediums of communication that make togetherness possible. Last but not least, Shifting Sociality addresses changing social modes, including consumerism, custom and the organising structures of time and travel.

The exhibition also mounts a tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude, whose legacy with the Emirates began over 40 years ago and flourished over the years through collaborations with ADMAF until after Christo’s passing on May 31, 2020.

The 19th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan and is supported by lead partner Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and energy partner GS Energy. Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses over 1,000 participating artists from around the world to present more than 300 performances and events. The 19th edition will also include two world tours and 17 world premieres.

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Festival programme is part of the contribution that the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation makes to the UAE capital’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music.

Under the Patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

