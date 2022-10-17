Wilo Middle East hosted the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce - AHK’s Regional Directors Roundtable, at the company's facility in Jafza, to discuss Middle East and particularly UAE market trends with senior industry professionals. Wilo hosted more than 70 guests, who discussed regional economic challenges and developments in the region.

During the conference, regional-level representatives from companies gathered to discuss the industry's strategic interests. Some of the distinguished guests included H.E. Alexander Schönfelder, German Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Sybille Pfaff, German Consul General in Dubai, H.E. Rüdiger Lotz, German Consul General in Karachi, along with 70 C-Level delegates from several German companies.

Yasser Nagi, Managing Director of Wilo Middle East and Group Sales Director of MENA Region also took this opportunity to present the company’s pilot Hydrogen Power Plant project at Wilopark in Dortmund, which is aimed at exploring the potential of hydrogen for sustainable energy supply. The firm showcased how its advanced systems will contribute to the generation, distribution, and use of climate-neutral hydrogen in the future.

Mr. Nagi said: “It was an honour to host the AHK Regional Directors Roundtable at our facility in Jafza. The informal gathering gave us an opportunity to share our vision for the industry, as well as explore hydrogen technologies and systems that are of strategic interest. We believe Wilo’s services are thus systemically relevant in this discipline and can contribute to the advancement of hydrogen-based technologies and systems.”

Oliver Oehms, CEO of AHK, said: “The UAE has been a promising hub for growing businesses, including several German companies operating in large parts of South Asia and Africa. As a result, the Gulf region emerges as a strong foundation for future-oriented growth, while also serving as a key source of energy."

Furthermore, Mr. Nagi gave a detailed overview of Wilo's journey over the years, as well as their strategic projects in the region. Guests and representatives expressed their gratitude to the company for managing this collaborative effort, and emphasized the importance of similar conferences in the future.

