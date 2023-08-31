Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest is taking guests into the fascinating world of predatory plants with the launch of the Middle East’s first Carnivorous Plants exhibit from 31st August 2023.

Joining The Green Planet’s plant kingdom are some of the world’s most extraordinary bug-eating including the Pitcher Plant, Venus FlyTrap and Sundew Plant.

Rare in the Middle East, guests have a special opportunity to learn more about these unique botanical wonders up close with workshops held from 31st August to 3rd September at 3PM. Guests can even witness these unique plants in action as biologists feed them insects as part of a hands-on demonstration.

Capable of reaching heights of up to three feet, the Pitcher Plants stand tall with their tube-like leaves, expertly trapping unsuspecting insects. That’s not all - these cheeky plants flaunt flowers that resemble the colour of raw meat, further attracting flies, while secreting scents of nectar making it irresistible to other bugs.

The Venus Flytrap, the most famous of the carnivorous plants, is known for its rapid hunting tactics, consuming any insect that climbs inside it. The ‘traps’ of Venus Flytraps snap shut only when two hairs are touched rapidly, preserving energy for the perfect moment to strike. These remarkable plants can live for up to 20 years, making them the ultimate carnivorous survivors.

Beautiful but deadly, Sundew Plants are known for their fascinating appearance and unique hunting approach. One of the largest groups of carnivorous plants with at least 194 species, these unique plants can be found in the icy lands of Alaska all the way to the exotic shores of New Zealand. Getting their name from the glistening dewdrops on their leaves, these cunning plants capture bugs with their enticing nectar, creating quite the sticky situation for the insect kingdom.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to enter the gripping world of Carnivorous Plants at The Green Planet Dubai. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss! Admission to the exhibit is included with the standard admission ticket to the indoor rainforest.

For more information on the exhibit, please visit https://thegreenplanetdubai.com/

About: Middle East’s first Carnivorous Plants exhibit

Biologist talks from 31st August – 3rd September at 3PM

Where: The Green Planet, Citywalk, Dubai

When: 31st August 2023

Price: Included in The Green Planet’s admission ticket

About The Green Planet:

One of Dubai’s most popular attractions for residents and tourists, the Green Planet is a magnificent four-story biodome located in City Walk, Dubai. Counted as one of the most brilliantly engineered biodomes in the world, the canopy stands at an astonishing height of 30-45 metres above the ground and forms the roof of the rainforest, providing a panoramic view across the rainforest ecosystem.

The Green Planet was conceptualized to bring together nature and curiosity, alongside uniquely immersive guest experiences to help raise awareness of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and the role we all play in protecting them. The attraction is home to 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe – from the cute to the deadly.

Visiting The Green Planet is a great educational experience for adults and kids alike with multiple experiences to help get the most from a visit, including school trips, tropical thunderstorms or even becoming ‘Zookeeper for a day’ with the support of experts in the field.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en.