Dubai, UAE: The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has revealed the thematic pillars of its 9th edition, which are: green policy, green finance, green technology and innovation, green energy, and green partnerships. These pillars align with the UAE’s priority areas for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) will organise the 9th WGES on 28-29 November 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Several local and international figures, officials, decision-makers, experts, speakers, government officials, media professionals, experts and academicians will participate.

“Thanks to the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WGES has become an important part of the UAE’s efforts to accelerate towards net-zero and develop global investment partnerships in green projects. The event will include a diverse cohort of individuals, empowering developing regions and encouraging global cooperation and public-private partnerships. The growing awareness of the importance of a green economy in combating climate change and enhancing the health of people and the planet emphasises the necessity of a swift and equitable transition to a truly integrated global green economy. At the 9th WGES, we look forward to accelerating the path of sustainable economic and social development, and finding effective and innovative solutions to increase climate financing. This will help in facing the effects of climate change and achieving sustainable and comprehensive development,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

In line with the plan of COP 28, WGES 2023 will focus on the following thematic pillars:

Green policy: Global stocktake, global carbon market, national and corporate approaches, sustainable development goals, and policies for a just green transition. Green finance: Securing access to financing in low- and middle-income countries, de-risking investments, financing technology, the global economic landscape, and private sector solutions. Green technology and innovation: Advanced technologies and solutions for a green economy transition, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), electric vehicles, hydrogen, Artificial Intelligence, deep sea mining, and urban innovation. Green energy: Mitigating supply risks and challenges for a green energy transition, water-food-energy relationship, solar energy in low- and middle-income economies, the role of oil and gas companies in the energy transition, and sectoral highlights from key energy sectors. Green Partnerships: including public sector, private sector, financial sector, cities, academia and youth, civil society, and international organisations spearheaded under the Global Alliance on Green Economy.

