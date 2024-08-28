Manama, Bahrain – Vatel Bahrain, in collaboration with Gulf Hotel, honored 31 students for their outstanding contributions to the Gulf Air Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, held from February 29 to March 2, 2024. This marks the fifth consecutive year of this successful partnership. The recognition ceremony took place at the prestigious Gulf Hotel.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, and Gulf Hotel officials, including Mr. Amid Yazji, Group General Manager, Mr. Hameed Ali, General Manager, and Mr. Hossam Mohammed, Director of Food and Beverage Service, presented certificates of honor to the students.

Shaikh Khaled expressed his deep appreciation and pride in the students' efforts, highlighting their ability to thrive in challenging conditions that demand experience and confidence. "The commitment and discipline demonstrated by our students throughout the global event affirm the high standards and excellent reputation of Vatel ," he remarked.

He further noted that the students' successful participation in the Formula 1 event is a testament to the practical application they receive at Vatel, equipping them with the skills needed to manage and organize major international events with professionalism and efficiency. "Our students' performance at such prestigious events underscores the value of our training programmes and their readiness to excel on the global stage," he added.

Shaikh Khaled also commended the ongoing collaboration with Gulf Hotel, recognizing it as a key factor in the success of this annual event. "This partnership enhances our students' learning experiences and showcases the strong cooperation between our institutions," he said.

Mr. Hameed Ali, General Manager of Gulf Hotel, praised Vatel students for their exceptional performance. "The selection of Vatel's students for this global event reflects our high confidence in their abilities and the comprehensive training they receive at the college. Their distinguished efforts greatly contribute to the success of the event and provide them with invaluable experience for their future careers in the hospitality and tourism sectors," he stated.

The students' involvement in the Formula 1 event not only enriched their practical knowledge but also prepared them for diverse opportunities in the hospitality industry, reinforcing the strong educational foundation provided by Vatel Bahrain.