The Parade of Excellence, held in collaboration with Sealine Circuit Sports Club – Mawater, will see up to 100 unique cars take part in a captivating, two-hour parade.

As part of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, which is taking place outside of the show’s native country of Switzerland for the very first time, Qatar Tourism announces the activation of an Urban Playground at the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

Scheduled for the second weekend of GIMS Qatar, the Urban Playground brings to life the passion and energy of the prestigious motor show to the public with live, free entertainment and a spectacular display of dream cars.

From October 12 to 14, a daily program of festivities will take place from 17:00 to 22:00 which includes a dynamic lineup of music artists, DJs, and engaging talks at a designated centre stage by the impressive Lusail Plaza Towers.

Throughout the weekend activation, an Auto-Life Village will bring to visitors an immersive experience with culinary delights, retail shops, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy that include a pit crew challenge, car doodle experience, and bike circuit game.

Sheikha Hessa Jassim Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning Department at Qatar Tourism, said: “The Urban Playground is set to bring the energy and excitement of GIMS Qatar right into the heart of one of the most iconic destinations in Qatar. The weekend-long festivities at Lusail Boulevard are free and open to the public, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of car culture.”

Eng. Ali Al-Ali, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer - Qatar at Qatari Diar, stated: "We are delighted to partner with Qatar Tourism for The Urban Playground, which takes place on the sidelines of one of the world's most prestigious automotive exhibitions, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS Qatar). This edition marks the first time the renowned international exhibition is being held outside its original home in Switzerland.”

He continued: “Hosting the Urban Playground at Lusail Boulevard underscores the elevated status of Lusail City as a preferred destination for global events. It showcases Lusail's ability to efficiently host diverse events while ensuring maximum safety, entertainment, and enjoyment for attendees. The weekend-long festivities at Lusail Boulevard will be one of the fantastic events hosted by the city. It will provide a great opportunity to explore the many exciting activities accompanying the exhibition, including stunning car displays. We are pleased to welcome all attendees to this wonderful event.”

On October 12, at 19:00, the GIMS Qatar Parade of Excellence, which is being held in collaboration with Sealine Circuit Sports Club – Mawater, will see up to 100 unique cars take part in a captivating, two-hour parade. In a true celebration of automotive culture, the parade will feature newly revealed cars, supercars, classic cars, and museum pieces, as well as roaming acts and performances that will surely entertain the whole community.

Salem Al-Muhannadi, Head of the Sealine Circuit Sports Club – Mawater, said: “We are delighted to participate in the Urban Playground festivities, as it provides our avid automobile enthusiasts the perfect opportunity to showcase their unique cars while promoting the country’s car culture. We carefully selected the cars that will be participating in the Parade of Excellence, aligning with the grandeur of the Geneva International Motor Show which is being held in Qatar for the first time.”

The Urban Playground is one of several events taking place during the inaugural edition of the GIMS Qatar. The events will see Qatar transform into the ultimate automotive festival with immersive experiences that span prominent tourism destinations in the country, including Lusail Boulevard, Sealine, National Museum of Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit. GIMS Qatar runs from October 5 – 14, 2023 and has opened to the public on October 7.

Covering more than 10,000 m2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), GIMS Qatar is set to be the region’s most prestigious and influential automotive show featuring 30 renowned automotive brands, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres.

