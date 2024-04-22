Dubai UAE: Fast Food Cafe and Conventions (FFCC) operated by Oddbox proudly presents the first instalment of ‘The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024,’ an exclusive conference tailored for senior marketing executives in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Cafe, Fast Casual, Casual Dining, and Cloud Kitchen sectors. In today's competitive restaurant industry, personalized experiences are paramount for success. Studies show that 63% of consumers prefer to dine at restaurants with tailored experiences. To address this growing demand and equip marketing executives with the latest strategies, Fast Food Cafe and Conventions (FFCC) proudly presents "The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024." Set to take place on April 25th at the prestigious Conrad Hotel, the one-of-a-kind event promises a day of insightful discussions, strategic insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

"The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024 is not just an event; it's a dynamic platform where industry leaders gather to innovate, collaborate, and drive the future of restaurant marketing," says George Mohan, Co-Founder of Oddbox. "We're thrilled to bring together top marketing executives and thought leaders to explore the latest trends and strategies shaping the current F&B industry in the region."

The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024 is a platform crafted by FFCC for industry stakeholders to learn, network, and collaborate. With a focus on addressing the unique marketing challenges faced by restaurants today, this event offers a curated agenda designed to guide attendees through pressing topics such as customer engagement, branding, and crafting compelling narratives.

The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024 Highlights:

Diverse Panel Discussions: Engage in thought-provoking discussions led by industry experts on topics ranging from the science behind storytelling to data-driven digital growth strategies.

Interactive Sessions: Dive deep into the heart of marketing with interactive sessions such as "The Huddle," where attendees can participate in smaller group discussions led by industry leaders.

TikTok Masterclass: Elevate your social media marketing game with a TikTok Masterclass led by renowned experts, offering insights into leveraging TikTok for F&B brands and providing certification from Inc Academy.

Partner Presentations: Gain valuable insights from our esteemed partners during exclusive presentations. Learn about the latest innovations and solutions shaping the future of restaurant marketing from industry-leading companies.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow attendees, industry experts, and potential partners during dedicated networking sessions. Forge valuable relationships and explore collaborative opportunities to drive your marketing initiatives forward.

The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024 is made possible by our esteemed sponsors:

Lead Partner: Qubriux

Powered by: Growdash

Platinum Partner: Revly, Momos

Gold Partners: Foodics, Local Knowledge

Digital Content Partner: Wahid Route

PR and Social Media Partner: ComCo MEA

Ticketing Options available:

Delegate Registration: Free for individuals representing QSRs, Cafes, Fast Casual Restaurants, and more.

Vendor Delegate Pass: AED 599 for organizations providing products or solutions to the restaurant industry.

How to Register to attend:

To register for The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024 and secure your spot at this premier event, visit https://ffcc.zohobackstage.in/MarketingDeepDive#/?affl=comco. Hurry, as space is limited!

Join Us:

Don't miss out on this extraordinary marketing voyage! Join us at ‘The Marketing Deep-Dive 2024’ to explore, experience, and be inspired. For more information, visit https://ffcc.zohobackstage.in/MarketingDeepDive

Contact

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Graeme Smit

Email: graeme@comcomea.com

Nabisa Nasreen

Email: nabisa@comcomea.com

About Oddbox:

An exhibition company that pretty much does what most Events & Exhibitions companies do, but as our namesake suggests - we do it with mock modesty and no hesitancy. We do things a skosh different, a tad bit refreshing and with a tinge of oddity.

The Fast Food & Cafe Convention (FFCC), brought to you by Oddbox, stands as the quintessential gathering in the region dedicated to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Cafe, Casual Dining, and Cloud Kitchen community. With an unyielding commitment to innovation, the latest industry trends, and fostering meaningful networking opportunities, FFCC serves as the epicenter for leading professionals, industry experts, and key stakeholders to explore the ever-evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry. From thought-provoking panel discussions to immersive workshops and dynamic exhibitions, The Fast Food & Cafe Convention (FFCC), curated by Oddbox, offers a vibrant platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and collectively steer the future of dining experiences.