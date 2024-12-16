The event is held in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE) and supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) ,King Saud University (KSU) and Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC)

The three-day event brings together over 300 participants from 19 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA).

This year marks a significant milestone as the Huawei ME&CA ICT Academy celebrates 10 years of talent development in the region.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Huawei inaugurated the 2024-2025 Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) ICT Competition Regional Finals today at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh, coinciding with a significant milestone - the 10th anniversary of Huawei's ICT Academy in the region. Held in partnership with the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE) and supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia, King Saud University (KSU) and Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), the three-day event brings together over 300 participants from 19 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA).

Wang Shunli, Vice President of ME&CA, Huawei, said, "Since its launch, the Huawei ICT Competition has been at the forefront of bridging the digital talent gap in the Middle East and Central Asia region to pave the way for an intelligent era. The regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Huawei ME&CA ICT Academy, represent our ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of ICT professionals who will drive the region's digital transformation while contributing to achieving their national plans and visions."

Dr. Ibrahim Alwatban, Dean at College of Telecom & Information (CTI), Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), commented: “Thanks to our strong partnerships with industry leaders like Huawei, including their ICT Academy—now marking its 10th anniversary— the College of Telecom & Information at TVTC remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Huawei’s innovative AI solutions, for instance, enable us to deliver cutting-edge education and ensure our graduates and employees are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the job market.”

The day's activities started with the Huawei ICT Instructor Contest, where outstanding educators demonstrated their teaching methodologies and expertise in ICT education through comprehensive presentations and practical demonstrations. Running parallel was the Innovation Competition, featuring student teams presenting groundbreaking projects across various tracks, including AI, Computing, Cloud, and Network technologies.

This year's Huawei ICT Competition has seen unprecedented participation, with over 31,000 student registrations from 640 regional universities and colleges in 19 countries. The competition featured 290 participants in the Innovation Track and 30,900 participants in Practice Competitions, competing across multiple tracks, covering Cloud, Network, Computing, and AI Innovation.

The three-day celebration will continue tomorrow, with students and teachers from the regional final teams embarking on a Huawei Innovation and Technology Tour, which will include an exclusive visit to Huawei's facilities, Future Space, and flagship store in Riyadh.

This year marks a significant milestone as the Huawei ME&CA ICT Academy celebrates a decade of talent development in the region. Over the past decade, the ICT Academy has trained over 300,000 students, certified over 35,000 talents, and developed a network of 2,000+ qualified instructors. Through partnerships with 106 ICT academies managed by six Huawei ICT Academy Support Centers (IASCs), the program has established itself as a cornerstone of digital education in the region.

Since its launch in 2017, the Huawei ME & CA ICT Competition has become the largest and most influential initiative in the region, a powerful program for cultivating ICT talent and improving ME and CA countries’ national competitiveness with ICT future leaders. The competition has received support and endorsements from UNESCO IITE and more than 40 regional ministries, operators, and industry partners.

The initiative underscores Huawei's vision of bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world while reinforcing its position as a leading contributor to the region's digital ecosystem development.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME