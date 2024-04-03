The United Nations Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE) is proud to announce the launch of the first edition of the UN Global Compact Annual Forum. Scheduled to take place on May 20th and 21st, this inaugural event marks the beginning of a yearly gathering aimed at acting as a catalyst for collaborative efforts between the private sector, international organizations, civil society, academia, and other stakeholders. Africa’s representatives will engage in discussions covering diverse challenges, best practices, and the way forward, thus enriching the discourse and facilitating the exchange of innovative solutions that enhance sustainability and promote responsible business strategies.

With a focus on identifying strategies to create an enabling environment for accountable businesses, the forum aligns with Egypt's 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Themed “Pathways to Sustainable Africa,” and in collaboration with Africa Business Leaders Coalition, the forum features six essential panel discussions that delve into critical topics, including climate finance, education, green hydrogen, sustainable communities, responsible supply chains, and food security. These thematic areas have been carefully selected based on prevailing global sustainability trends for the year 2024, thoroughly scrutinizing the UN's Six Transition principles.

"The UN Global Compact Annual Forum underscores the critical importance of harnessing the power of the private sector to drive meaningful progress on sustainable development," said Ayman Ismail, Chairman of the UNGCNE Board. "This forum is a call for all stakeholders to engage in dialogue and concerted endeavors to tackle the world's most pressing challenges through innovative solutions."

"We look forward to catalyzing meaningful dialogue and concrete measures that propel the private sector towards a future defined by resilience, inclusivity and sustainable business practices," added Ismail. "Collective action across all spheres of society will be critical for realizing a more sustainable world."

The pioneering two-day event represents a pivotal platform where diverse entities can unite to create an environment that nurtures ethical leadership and provides unified pathways towards sustainable development across Africa and the globe. The forum aims to cultivate sustainable collaboration to address key global challenges through cross-sector partnerships. It emphasizes Egypt's pivotal role in uniting continents and facilitating alliances. Additionally, it seeks to mobilize active private sector participation on sustainability, ethical supply chains, and leadership while advancing the global transition to cleaner, sustainable energy sources through the Six Transition Framework.

About the UN Global Compact

The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, founded by Kofi Anan in 1999, encouraging businesses globally to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, aligning their strategies and operations with Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption; and take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation. As part of its extensive network, the UNGC includes a dedicated network in Egypt among other 70 networks, which was relaunched in 2022 during COP27. Since its relaunch, the Egypt network has been focusing on delivering substantial value to private sector participants by offering a range of services and initiatives. These include capacity building, awareness campaigns, policy advocacy, and local initiatives, along with platforms for public-private dialogue. Moreover, the network is committed to introducing sustainability practices to students through innovative gamification methods, enhancing engagement and understanding of sustainability in the next generation.