Abu Dhabi, UAE : UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, Her Excellency Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak from the COP28 Presidency and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin from the COP27 Presidency, participated this week in the Pre-COP event hosted by COP28 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The High-Level Champions consulted with Parties and shared insights on how cities, regions, businesses, and civil society (non-state actors) are driving effective climate action. They focused on nature-based solutions, innovative climate finance, and the inclusion of Indigenous peoples, youth, women, and local communities in these initiatives.

Elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in September 2021, Razan Al Mubarak is the second woman to lead the organization in its 75-year history and its first president from West Asia. She also serves as UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for the leadership team of COP28 UAE, which will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. For more than 20 years, Razan has played a vital role in guiding the United Arab Emirates toward a more sustainable future while spearheading progressive environmental protection, species conservation, and climate action across West Asia and globally. Her diverse experience leading the largest environmental regulatory agency in the Middle East, an international philanthropic organization supporting species conservation projects worldwide, and an NGO focused on citizen engagement earned her recognition as one of the top 100 Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2018.

For more information visit: https://www.razanalmubarak.com