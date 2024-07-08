Muscat, Oman – Ubhar Capital SAOC (U Capital), a leading financial services firm in the Sultanate of Oman has launched a new series of events titled “Talks with CEOs at U Capital”, an initiative where CEOs and CFOs from leading companies in Oman come together for interaction with the wider investor community.

Through this online platform, attendees have the chance to partake in enlightening presentations and discussions, providing them opportunity to acquire thought-provoking viewpoints from senior executives themselves.

The first event in this series was a presentation and insights from OQ Gas Networks where Ubhar Capital hosted Mr. Masoor Al Abdali, CEO of OQGN alongside Mr. Khalid Al Qassabi, CFO, OQGN. The event turned out to be highly engaging with OQGN highlighting their attractive investment case which is further enhanced by the advent of green hydrogen technologies in Oman. The OQGN management most graciously answered all questions from the audience providing investors with great insights.

Ubhar Capital is the largest and most diversified financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman with more than thirty partnerships in the countries of the region and twenty other business relationships across more than dozens of countries. Currently, Ubhar Capital offers a wide suite of activities which includes investment banking activities, brokerage, asset management, liquidity providing & market making, wealth management and research.

The CEO of U Capital, Sheikh Abdulaziz Khalifa Al Sa’adi, expressed his enthusiasm for the future prospects of the company, stating: “The aim behind launching this series of events is to support MSX towards greater transparency from corporates which will eventually enhance capital markets activity in Oman. The series of events is yet another testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector. U Capital’s forward-looking approach is set to revolutionize the financial services industry in Oman by providing clients with access to a wider range of financial solutions, all underpinned by U Capital’s commitment to integrity, innovation and a client centric approach."

About Ubhar Capital SAOC

Ubhar Capital SAOC (U Capital) is a premier Omani financial services firm, offering a wide array of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on corporate finance & Advisory, brokerage, asset management, liquidity providing, wealth management, research and more, U Capital is dedicated to fostering economic growth and enhancing the financial well-being of its stakeholders.

For more information about Ubhar Capital SAOC and its services, please visit www.u-capital.net