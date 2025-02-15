We strive to attract the largest buyer delegation, providing Egyptian factories with a platform to showcase their products and secure contracts, says Mohamed Atef

Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen, Essam Al-Naggar, Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control and the Egyptian Exhibition Authority, and Dr. Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC), inaugurated the 76th edition of the Cairo Fashion & Tex exhibition for clothing and textiles on Thursday. The event is organized by Pyramids Group for Exhibitions under the leadership of Dr. Mohamed El-Sherif.

The Cairo Fashion & Tex exhibition brings together 750 Egyptian and international brands and takes place from 13 to 15 February. Held under the patronage of the Ministries of Investment and Industry and supported by the Ready-Made Garments and Textiles Chamber, it stands as Egypt’s largest event in clothing, textiles, and fashion, drawing over 30,000 visitors.

Turkish Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairman of Pyramids International Group, for his role in organizing the exhibition, expressed his pleasure in participating in the event for the second consecutive year.

The ambassador highlighted the strong interest of Turkish companies in trade and investment within Egypt’s textile sector, emphasizing that every facet of the industry plays a vital role in enhancing trade and economic ties between Turkey and Egypt.

At the exhibition’s opening, Dr. Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairman of Pyramids Group for Exhibitions, stated that the latest edition of Cairo Fashion & Tex is attracting strong participation from a wide range of companies and brands specializing in fashion, clothing, and textiles.

He emphasized that the event provides a key platform for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the apparel and fabric industry.

Dr. El-Sherif highlighted the importance of Cairo Fashion & Tex in supporting Egypt’s clothing and textile industry, emphasizing that the exhibition provides Egyptian companies with an opportunity to showcase their products and stay updated on the latest global market trends.

He went on to say, "We are proud to organize this exceptional edition of Cairo Fashion & Tex, which has seen remarkable participation from exhibitors representing various nationalities, including Egypt, Türkiye, China, Germany, Italy, and others."

He pointed out that the exhibition serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between companies, exchanging expertise, and facilitating trade, export, and investment deals.

El-Sherif expressed confidence that Egyptian exhibitors at Cairo Fashion & Tex will secure export deals worth approximately $200m, compared to over $60m in agreements signed during the previous edition.

El-Sherif added that Pyramids Group is currently preparing to launch several exhibitions this year, including Egy Fashion, scheduled for April, with the participation of over 500 brands and 1,500 international buyers. Additionally, the company will organize Syria Fashion & Tex in Syria at the end of August.

Minister Plenipotentiary Essam Al-Naggar, Chairman of the General Organization for Exhibitions and Conferences, emphasized the significance of exhibitions held in the Egyptian market, highlighting their role in boosting local industry, promoting Egyptian exports, and showcasing products and their latest developments.

Dr. Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of the FEDCOC, announced that a new industrial zone covering 5 million sqm will be established in collaboration with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye.

Mohamed Atef, Director of Pyramids Group, stated that the strong participation of exhibitors, visitors, and the buyer delegation at the exhibition reflects the growing confidence in the Egyptian market and industry.

Atef explained that his company coordinated efforts to attract a delegation of 1,000 international buyers from several countries, including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

He said, "We are committed to attracting the largest possible number of international and local buyers to the exhibition, providing Egyptian companies with a broad platform to showcase their products and secure export deals."

He added, "We are confident that this exhibition will contribute to increasing Egyptian exports and strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for the textile and apparel industry," noting that more than 30,000 local and international visitors are expected to attend this major event.

It is worth mentioning that Pyramids Group International is one of the leading entities in the exhibition industry, operating 20 companies worldwide and organizing over 115 international events annually across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.