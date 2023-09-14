Dubai, UAE: CMAI (Clothing Manufacturers Association of India) proudly presents 'Brands of India,' a ground breaking initiative that opens a new era for Indian apparel brands on the global stage. This prestigious B2B trade show will be hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Halls 6 & 7, from 27th to 29th November, 2023.

On September 14, 2023, The Curtain Raiser of the ‘Brands of India’ was launched by the Chief Guest for the evening H.E. Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates, in a high profile gathering that saw top most retailers from the region along with industry captains in attendance. Mr. Ashraf Ali, ED, Lulus Group, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Supported by the Embassy of India and TEXMAS (Dubai Textile Merchants Association), 'Brands of India' by CMAI is set to be India’s largest apparel brands show in the Middle East. This trade show is the first-of-its-kind ‘organised effort’ made to bring together over 250 top Indian apparel brands on an international platform, showcasing a diverse array of collections encompassing Indian ethnic wear, Western wear, and Fusion Wear across Menswear, Womenswear, and Kidswear categories.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jayesh Shah, Vice President of CMAI, shared his thoughts, stating, “Indian craftsmanship has consistently served as a source of inspiration for designers and consumers on a global scale. Remarkably, Indian apparel brands have transcended their traditional boundaries and the diaspora, experiencing a growing demand across the world, extending beyond the Asian continent.”

“The 'Brands of India' initiative by CMAI is an exemplary showcase of the most prominent Indian apparel brands on the international platform. Additionally, in the UAE, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) opens doors to unmatched prospects, propelling the growth of Indian apparel brands in this dynamic market,” added Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI.

HE Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, launched the first Brands of India roadshow in Dubai. In his address, he congratulated CMAI for planning this initiative to boost Indian brands in the UAE. He said,

“India and the UAE have a special relationship which is manifested in our multisectoral partnership. It is only fitting that our brands also expand into the UAE market. India-UAE CEPA provides an unprecedented opportunity for our businesses and can serve as a window for the whole region as well as to Europe and Africa. I am confident that this effort will boost the bilateral trade in apparels and we will soon see more Indian brands across this market."

Brands of India has been meticulously designed to serve as the primary destination for wholesalers, retailers, distributors, importers, and departmental chains from the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region to conveniently connect with leading Indian apparel brands. Among the participating brands are Louis Philippe, Soch, Spykar, Indifusion, Gini & Jony, Dollar, Touch, Bonsoir, A-La-Mode, Stori, Satya Fusion, to name a few.

This trade show promises an immersive experience where visitors can connect with Indian apparel brands and manufacturers, fostering new business relationships and exploring potential collaborations for mutual growth. This strategic choice of Dubai as the tradeshows location is purposeful, leveraging the city's global reputation for exceptional infrastructure, connectivity, free trade zones, and business-friendly policies, making it the optimal epicentre for international trade.

Dignitaries present at the announcement included Mr. Rajesh Masand, President, CMAI, Mr. Jayesh Shah, Vice President, CMAI and Chairman, Brands of India Committee, and other Office Bearers of CMAI.

-Ends-

For further information visit: brandsofindia.cmai.in

For visitor registration please visit: https://cmai.evsreg.com/

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty (60) years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry, and is the first Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

Visit: www.cmai.in