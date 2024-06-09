Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the final TFA Junior Medal Series by David Gardner at St James's Place for the 2023/24 season. The event took place on the front nine of the Fire course with 56 juniors from across the UAE taking part.

The competition comprised of seven categories, catering to various skill levels and tee markers. These included the Net winners from four distinct tee markers: Signature Tees, Forward Tees, TFA Junior Tees, and the newly introduced St James's Place (SJP) Tees, spanning distances of 100-150 yards from each green. Additionally, the event featured categories for the overall girls' champion, gross winners from both Forward and Signature Tees, and the best net performances from SJP & TFA Tees. The event was further enriched with engaging activities such as the "Beat the Pro" challenge on the 2nd hole, completed by TFA Professional Joe O’Connor, and the "Nearest the Pin" competition on Hole 14.

In the SJP category, Sophiya Bhatnager won by three strokes with a gross score of +1, edging out second place Toby Gardner (+4). Frankie Fleetwood finished in third place, losing out on countback with a score of +4, while Hana Hubner secured fourth place. Celina Bhatnager won the best girl in the category with a score of +6.

In the TFA category, Ansh Dutta won the division with a score of +5, securing victory by three strokes over second-place Andrew Puthoor (+8). William Hubner finished third with a score of +9, while Riccardo Rocha took fourth place. Victoria Rushika won the best girl in the category.

In the forward tee division, Tarik Calik shot a Net -5 (Gross -1) to win by two strokes over Ved Somaiya (-3). Arjun Koduru finished in third place with a score of -1, and Eugenio Galeppini took fourth place, also with -1. Ishika Kaul won the best girl in the division with a score of +7.

In the signature tees category, Kabir Mishra won with a net score of -1. Ethan Alan finished second with even par. In third place, Samarbir Kochar shot +3, while Alexander Sales finished in fourth place with +4.

In the gross overall winner’s category, Andrew Sverdlov shot -1 gross off the forward tees to win the gross category for the forward tees. Alexander Rushika won the gross division off the signature tees with a score of +1. With this being the final event of the season, the order of merit winners were crowned. Eugenio Galeppini won the net order of merit with 105 points and two wins in six starts. Alexander Rushika won the gross order of merit with 155 points, which included three wins in eight events, to win by 40 points.

Sponsored by David Gardner from St James’s Place,

About Us:

St. James's Place is the largest wealth management company in the UK looking after more than £168bn of client funds and managing the finances of nearly 1 million clients.

We believe in the power of quality, regulated, face-to-face financial advice to support individuals and families with their financial goals. Whether it be retirement planning, education planning, tax planning, protection and insurances or simply ensuring that you have the right financial plan in place. In Dubai, we are based in DIFC, and regulated by the DFSA and also regulated by the FCA in the UK.

Dave Gardner is a Senior Partner of St. James’s Place and would be willing to talk to you and your family about any ways in which he can assist you on your financial journey.