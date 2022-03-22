DOHA : The pioneering digital platform, TOD, is excited to announce that its subscribers can enjoy the remainder of The AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar™ matches live on their smart devices with beIN SPORTS.

TOD subscribers in 18 countries across the MENA region (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen) will have full access to beIN SPORTS’ four new channels dedicated to showcase the AFC matches, complimented by beIN SPORTS’ best-in-class studio analysis presented by beIN SPORTS’ top pundits.

The highly anticipated AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar™ will reach its climax on Thursday 24th and Tuesday 29th March, as the Continent’s top teams set their sights on the concluding Match-days nine and ten encounters.

Who will top Group A? The battle is on between Iran and Korea Rep who have already guaranteed their spot, while UAE, Lebanon and Iraq play for third place and the playoff ticket. In Group B, watch sparks fly as three teams go neck and neck for two automatic qualification spots at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and while Saudi Arabia lead they can’t be too comfortable as Japan is in chase mode. Australia is also in the shadows waiting for their chance to jump both teams as they remain in the running with a chance against the top two.

The AFC matches will be available to stream through the Sports and All-In packages on TOD, streaming at the following times:

TOD is available on multiple platforms across web, Android, and iOS devices. Viewers can subscribe to TOD’s range of packages by visiting www.tod.tv.

