Tickets now on sale to enjoy the Abu Dhabi GP weekend from fan favourite grandstands and hospitality experiences, with an exclusive early bird discount of up to 15% available for a limited time

Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders will gain the full experience of Abu Dhabi with Yas All In, providing complimentary access to Yas Island theme parks and the cultural hotspots across the capital

F1® fans can enjoy a historic weekend in Abu Dhabi, with new driver and team line-ups on the horizon

Abu Dhabi, UAE: With just weeks to go until the start of the Formula 1® 2024 season, Ethara has announced tickets for this year’s FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX are now on sale, with a range of thrilling experiences and fan favourite vantage points now available for fans to secure for the F1® season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 24th and final race of the longest season in Formula 1® history will take place as part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, set to take place from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th December 2024 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. Fans can now secure their seat at the region’s biggest event weekend with organisers confirming a range of in-demand experiences are now available to purchase.

Following record attendances in 2023 to Yas Marina Circuit, with over 170,000 fans across the weekend for the F1 season finale, Ethara have revealed an exclusive 15% early bird discount for a limited time to allow F1® fanatics to secure their seat before the lights go out to begin the new season.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara said: “It is an exciting moment as we announce tickets are now on sale for the 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, set to take place here at Yas Marina Circuit from 5th to 8th December.

“With last year’s 15th edition, we saw a record 170,000 fans visit Yas Marina Circuit from across the globe for Abu Dhabi GP weekend, we are determined to continue bringing incredible experiences and moments to our international fanbase. We are delighted to announce an exclusive early bird discount of up to 15% for fans as we begin the countdown to the 2024 season, and we welcome our supporters to secure their seat at the region’s biggest event weekend today.”

With more ways to enjoy and experience the high-speed racing action of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, fans can choose from a variety of ticket options, with all Grandstand, Abu Dhabi Hill and hospitality experiences now on sale. Those looking to roam Abu Dhabi Hill, a picnic-style experience offering the largest view of the track, or Horizon 360, an exclusive platform with casual open seating, can secure a panoramic view of Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi skyline. Back by popular demand, the recent new additions of the North Straight and West Straight Grandstands return for 2024’s season finale in December.

The 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP also sees the return of the in demand branded hospitality experiences combining award-winning international F&B brands with unique track views across Yas Marina Circuit’s 5.281km track.

Fans can confirm their seat at the circuit’s highly anticipated experiences now, from the Deck at Nine overlooking Yas Marina where Opa resides, to roof top vibes of Luna Lounge featuring Ce La Vi, with further featured collaborations including Il Borro, Alici, Maya Bay, Gohan and Ninive, The Maine and Roka returning for 2024.

The Abu Dhabi GP ticket will provide fans with the ultimate key to the capital, with the Yas All In programme allowing ticket holders to enjoy complimentary access to Abu Dhabi’s iconic cultural hotspots including one of Yas Island’s thrilling adventure parks (Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi) as well as access to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and more.

The Formula 1® 2024 season is set to bring a historic new era forward in the sport and across the grid, with major driver and team line-up changes on the horizon. From new beginnings to potential career retirements of some of the greatest superstars of Formula 1®, this year’s F1® Grand Finale at Yas Marina Circuit will showcase motorsport greatness. .

For more information to secure tickets for the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, fans can visit: www.abudhabigp.com.

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.