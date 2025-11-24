Research amongst more than 2,000 adults in Egypt shows that nine in ten travellers plan to go on more or the same amount of holidays in 2026 compared to 2025

Lux-scaping - travellers booking a luxurious stay, like a spa or luxury hotel, at the start or end of their holidays - identified as a key travel trend for 2026 alongside passion pursuits

The use of AI to plan and research holidays has now gone mainstream - and 77% would trust it to book holiday accommodation

Egypt: Nearly nine in ten (88%) Egyptian travellers intend to go on more or the same amount of holidays in 2026 compared to 2025, including 61% who plan to go on an increased number, according to new industry research amongst 2,024 adults in Egypt.

Figures from Marriott Bonvoy’s 2026 Ticket to Travel Report suggest continued overall growth in the industry. In 2026, the average Egyptian traveller is planning 3 domestic holidays within their own country, 2 short-haul breaks (four hour flight or less) and 2 long haul trips. The report also shows that on average people in Egypt book their holidays 2.4 months in advance.

AI goes mainstream in travel planning

Nearly 80% of Egyptian travellers say they have used AI to plan or research a holiday, with over 30% saying that they use it ‘all the time’.

Those aged 18-24 are most likely to have used it previously (84%), with 38% of them using it ‘all the time’.

ChatGPT is the favoured AI platform for travel planning - used by three quarters (77%) of those who have previously used AI for this purpose. It is followed by Gemini (53%) and DeepSeek (18%).

Reinforcing the increased familiarity and trust travellers are placing in AI, over three quarters (77%) say that in future, they would feel ‘comfortable’ booking holiday accommodation through AI platforms. Just 5% say the idea makes them ‘uncomfortable’.

The rise of ‘lux-scaping’ holidays

The research identifies a number of emerging or growing travel trends for 2026. Amongst the new trends revealed in this year’s report is ‘lux-scaping’ - when travellers book a luxurious experience, like a spa or luxury hotel, at the start or end of their trip.

More than 80% of Egyptian travellers have previously done this at some point, which is an increase in comparison to 59% across the EMEA region. Additionally, nearly 40% of these people have done it in the past 12 months.

Lux-scaping a holiday is popular among a range of Egyptian generations - as 82% of Gen Z, 81% of Millennials and 88% of Gen X have previously booked a holiday with a more luxurious stay at the beginning or end.

Travellers highlight many benefits of lux-scaping a holiday with 63% of those that have done it highlighting that it can help you to ‘relax and get into the holiday mindset’ at the start of a break. Additionally, 44% also say that a luxury stay at the end of a holiday can help you go home feeling refreshed.

In addition, over 30% say it allows you to experience a level of luxury that you may not be able to afford for a longer break.

Passion pursuits are a driver for travel

Passion pursuits - where travellers go on a holiday primarily to follow a passion - was also identified as a key trend. Over 85% of Egyptian travellers say they have done this previously, rising to 90% among Gen X, while Gen Z (37%) are most likely to say they do this several times a year.

Travelling to watch or participate in sport is the passion that Egyptian travellers are most likely to base a holiday around at 52%. Both travelling to see or participate in a music or cultural event, and exploring or doing something adventurous such as a trek or safari come in second place, at 48% each.

Country hopping big for 2026

Country hopping - visiting multiple countries (not just destinations) within one trip - is also set to be a key trend for 2026. Two thirds (67%) say they ‘probably or definitely’ plan to do this next year. This trend is especially prominent among Gen X, with 73% planning to do so in 2026.

A quarter say that they are primarily considering a trip to Saudi Arabia for their main holiday in 2026, but other popular destinations include the United Arab Emirates (23%) and France (10%).

The need for accommodation to be ‘accommodating’

While customer service (93%), weather (92%), cleanliness (91%) and price (89%) are key accommodation aspects that travellers say are important to them, large proportions highlight other elements.

For example, 93% now say that it is important that accommodation has on-site entertainment, 92% feel it’s important that accommodation has cuisine/food options on site, and 91% feel that on-site facilities (such as a pool, spa or lounge) are key.

All-inclusive is now the most popular type of holiday experience luxury travellers are looking for, with 47% planning one in 2026, over resort holidays (33%), safaris (30%), or wellness or health retreats (26%). Additionally, 44% of Egyptian travellers would pay extra for guaranteed early check-in, and 29% would pay more for a room location of their preference.

Egyptian travellers are finding value in travel, as a third (34%) will go ahead and book a holiday if they’re promised a free added extra (e.g. a free night or upgrade), and 33% will book if they’re able to get a special price. Loyalty is also key with 45% saying that hotel loyalty programmes influence their accommodation choices (vs 32% EMEA average).

Sustainability is an important factor for Egyptian travellers as 85% who book their holidays look into the environmental impact of their travel plans (compared to 73% across EMEA). And when asked if they looked at the sustainability of the accommodation for their last holiday, half (50%) said they did ahead of booking.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa comments:

“This incredibly comprehensive report is a very positive news for the travel industry, showing that the number of holidays is set to increase in 2026.

“The research also identifies several interesting and growing trends. The use of AI in the planning and researching of holidays has now well and truly gone mainstream. For the first time, nearly three quarters of travellers say they have used AI for this purpose. Not only that, 69% would be willing to use AI to book accommodation in the future.

“Lux-scaping will be a popular travel trend next year - something which is particularly strong amongst younger travellers, perhaps allowing them to experience a level of luxury at the start or end of a break, that their budgets may not stretch to for a whole trip.”

The research also spotlights just how many holidays are driven by people following their passions - either to watch or take part – with music and culture, sports, safaris, and adventure trips coming out as the most popular.

Travellers are still finding value in travel, and prioritise sustainability, loyalty, and family - which reflects in the travel experiences they seek out.

I am personally excited about a future where travel grows, evolves, and inspires.

*Research conducted by Mortar Research amongst 2,024 adults in Egypt between 14th-21st July 2025, as part of wider research among 22,266 adults in the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Türkiye, South Africa, and Egypt. There is a minimum of 2,000 respondents per market.

