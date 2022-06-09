Four of the world’s top 10 and 31 of the world’s top 100 universities shared application insights and admissions requirements with high school students and parents

More than 100 local and international universities participated in the fair to introduce attendees to their academic programs, registration requirements, and university life

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), organizers of the annual Rize University Fair, has revealed the impressive numbers behind the success of last month’s event, confirming more than 5,000 students, parents, and counselors connected with representatives of more than 100 leading local and international universities.

Students from grades nine and above, attended this year’s Rize University Fair between May 22-29 were provided unique advice regarding the next steps in their academic journey of higher education, gathering insights about the various academic programs available and other important topics, such as scholarship opportunities, admissions, and university life.

ADEK confirmed the virtual fair attracted participation of 105 local and international universities from 13 countries around the Middle East, Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia. During the week-long event, students and parents learned more about the variety of academic programs available from each university, including 4 of the world’s top 10 universities and 31 of the world’s top 100.

The Fair, which started in its virtual form three years ago in response to the pandemic, has grown in impact, becoming an important resource for students, parents, and counselors to learn about the annual updates in admissions directly from university representatives. In a testament to its success, the number of participating universities has grown from 86 in 2020 to 105 this year, while the number of attendees has more than tripled from 1,500 in 2020 to more than 5,000 in this year’s edition.

“The Fair’s sessions were immensely valuable, not just for young learners, but also for universities seeking to entice future cohorts”, said Her Excellency Khuloud Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Education Partnerships Sector at ADEK. “We continue to provide unique opportunities for our students to improve their academic horizons through exposing them to top universities around the world. Thanks to the commitment of local and international participants, the Fair offered our next generation of university students an unmatched opportunity to connect with some of the leading universities and scholarship programs.

“The Rize University Fair empowered students to carry out their research and take some time before committing to a future pathway. Participating universities, in turn, provided in-depth advice on how to approach the next stages.”

The Rize University Fair is aligned with ADEK’s efforts to provide students with a comprehensive educational journey. As part of the Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance (UPCG) Program, an after-school enrichment program designed for Abu Dhabi high school students to explore and prepare for their post-secondary and professional futures. With a variety of workshops, webinars, projects, test preparation courses, and guidance opportunities, the Rize UPCG Program offers students the opportunity to discover and apply their skills, interests, and values toward attending leading higher education institutions. Students can also learn about the scholarships available within the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program and other scholarships offered by universities during the exhibition.

