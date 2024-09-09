Visitor numbers increased by 205% to 347,481 compared to last year's edition

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has successfully concluded at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The largest edition in the exhibition's history since its first launch in 2003 was organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. Now established as a renowned global event, ADIHEX 2024 reaffirming its leading position as a celebration of heritage, culture, and the great outdoors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Show was a landmark event that reinforced Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for celebrating the cultural heritage associated with hunting and equestrianism. This year, we witnessed an immense turnout of participants, exhibitors and visitors that reflected a growing interest in preserving our local traditions while also continuing to innovate and embrace new developments.”

Al Dhaheri thanked the wise leadership for their unlimited support that contributed to the success of the current edition of the exhibition. He also thanked the many sponsors and partners from the public and private sectors that worked to make the event a success that befits the reputation and status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the regional and international levels.

Saad Al Hassani, Director of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Show, said: “We are proud of the success of this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Show and the wide participation of local and international exhibitors who showcased the authentic cultural heritage associated with the sport of hunting and equestrianism. The show has provided a global forum for cultural exchange and the promotion of sustainable practices, reflecting our commitment to building a bright future that reflects the authenticity of our past.”

This year’s edition of ADIHEX welcomed 347,481 visitors from around the world, a 205% increase on last year's edition, along with 1,742 exhibiting companies and brands from 65 countries.

ADNEC Group also appointed GRS to independently measure the satisfaction of exhibitors and visitors to this year's event through opinion surveys conducted throughout the exhibition’s nine days. The results show that the exhibitor satisfaction index reached a level of 4.1 out of 5 points, compared to the global average for the exhibition industry of 3.8 out of 5 points. Exhibitors' satisfaction with the return on their investment also increased to an impressive 91 per cent.

While 92% of the exhibitors agreed that the current edition of the exhibition witnessed improvements and qualitative leaps in terms of organisation compared to the previous edition, the index of the level of future promotion of the exhibition by exhibitors reached +37 points compared to the average global level of +8 points.

The visitor satisfaction index reached 4.2 out of 5 points compared to the global average of 4 out of 5 points across the global exhibition and conference industry sector. 92% of visitors believed that the current edition of the exhibition witnessed improvements and qualitative leaps in terms of organisation compared to the previous edition, while the index of the level of future promotion of the exhibition by visitors reached +64 points compared to the average global level of +28 points. When asked about their future participation in the exhibition, visitor responses given achieved a level of 4.4 out of 5 points compared to the average global level of 4.0 points out of 5.

The current edition of the show featured 11 distinct sectors including equestrian, falconry, hunting, fishing, camping, arts and crafts, and UAE heritage and traditions. The show also introduced several new events including the Knowledge Platform, which hosted many engaging dialogues and discussions on sustainable hunting and conservation.

One of the highlights of this year's exhibition was the daily falcon auction held at the Arena, which highlighted the UAE's pioneering role in falconry as part of its ongoing support for wildlife conservation and preservation. For the first time in its history, ADIHEX offered online bidding for the superb falcons displayed in a special exhibition area. The live auction itself provided a platform for participants to showcase falcons bred to perform to the highest level on hunting trips and in competitions. The Elite Falcon Auction also taking place during the show featured bids for premium-quality falcons in the presence of thousands of falcon enthusiasts from across the UAE.

A total of 325 falcons worth AED 5.4 million were sold during the show, while 302 falcons were awarded the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Show badge, which will qualify them to participate in the upcoming rounds of the UAE President's Cup for the 2024-2025 season.

The falconry beauty contest, which took place on Wednesday 4 September, saw 10 falcons participating that reflected the central place of falconry as a symbol of pride, strength and tradition within the UAE's cultural heritage. The competition included two main categories: the most beautiful free falcon; and the most beautiful falcon. The birds were judged on a range of criteria, including weight, body measurements, feather consistency and colour, head and body detail, overall aesthetic appearance, and general health. In a stunning display of falconry excellence, “Eliasat” was judged to be the most beautiful falcon, while “Gilmood”, a falcon owned by Abu Dhabi Falcon Company, was awarded first place in the most beautiful falcon category.

The Arabian Camel Auction also attracted a great deal of interest from visitors, with sales totalling AED 2.5 million for 15 camels and camels. The auction, organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with Advanced Scientific Group, attracted a significant number of visitors keen to acquire purebred camels with exceptional pedigrees and unique potential in camel racing.

ADIHEX also saw the setting of a prestigious Guinness World Record for creating the world's largest falcon burqa, with representatives from Guinness World Records measuring the burqa at 1.95 metres in diameter. In addition, more than 1,038 members of the media from around the world took part in this year’s exhibition; a 108% increase compared to last year’s edition.

The exhibition also organised educational and interactive visits for thousands of school children visiting from across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The guided visits provided an enriching experience that enabled students to learn about Emirati culture, heritage, and sustainability practices through interactive sessions, activities and events throughout the week.

The nine-day event also featured a vast range of activities appealing to all age groups, including educational workshops on wildlife conservation and sustainable hunting practices, interactive experiences such as falcon identification sessions led by Al Ain Zoo, and traditional Emirati dance performances by “Ubud”. The event also provided a unique platform for companies to showcase the latest innovations and products in the hunting, equestrian and outdoor adventure sectors.

On the final day of the exhibition, a competition for People of Determination was held in the Arena area that focussed on nurturing and showcasing the talents of a group of brave and talented riders. This unique competition reflected ADIHEX’s commitment to the inclusion of People of Determination as one of the main objectives of the exhibition.

The main sponsors made a strong contribution to the success of the various exhibition sectors and enriched visitor experiences by offering a unique blend of culture, tradition and innovation that reaffirmed the exhibition’s position as a leading global hunting and equestrian event.

ADNEC Group is committed to raising the bar for ADIHEX in future editions through further expansion of its programme of activities while encouraging international participation and events to promote the cultural and heritage diversity of the UAE and the region.